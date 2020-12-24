And to all a good night

For a Longboat Key Christmas, the sun on the swath of the beach's warm sand gives a lustre at sunset to objects on land — no new-fallen snow to be found here. But tonight, just like in the famous poem, no creature better be stirring, not even a mouse (or a crab).

It's almost time for a visit from St. Nicholas to sunny Longboat, and resident Cyndi Seamon captured the tropical glow of Christmas on the island with a recent sunset framed by twinkling ornaments. The icicle on her tree might be the closest Longboat ever gets to a frosty Christmas, but we'll take beach sunsets over an icy winter's nap.