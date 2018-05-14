Allen Kershman

1931-2018

Allen Kershman, beloved husband of almost 62 years of Kay Kershman, loving father of Melissa Kershman Chaikof (Elliot Chaikof), adored grandfather of Rachel Chaikof (Alex Buttgenbach), Adam Chaikof, and Jessica Chaikof, son of the late Benjamin and Ida Berlin Kershman died on May 10, 2018.

Allen worked in elementary education for 37 years, adored as a teacher and principal in the Baltimore City Public Schools and principal of the lower school at The Park School in Baltimore from 1973 - 1984. Allen was also an avid runner and was known for running all over Baltimore with his late best friend, Alan Boltz. After retirement, he and Kay enjoyed 18 years in Longboat Key, FL, before moving closer to their daughter in 2015.

Memorial service at Seasons Catering Room at Linden Ponds, 300 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043, Monday, May 14, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Usher 1F Collaborative in support of his granddaughters, 321 Walnut Street, #228, Newtonville, MA 02460-1927, http://usher1f.org.

