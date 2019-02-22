Allegiant launches first of nine new destinations from Sarasota today

Allegiant launches a pair of previously announced flights today from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Departures to Baltimore and Asheville, N.C., are the first of nine new Allegiant routes to begin operation at the local airport. Coming in April: Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Mich., Harrisburg, Pa., Columbus, Ohio, Nashville, Richmond and Syracuse.

The Baltimore flight, aboard an Airbus A320, is scheduled to depart at 2:57 p.m. and arrive in Maryland at 5:14 p.m.

The Asheville flight, also aboard an Airbus A320, is scheduled to depart at 9:12 p.m. and arrive in North Carolina at 10:52 p.m.

“We are happy to welcome the first of nine new nonstop destinations on Allegiant to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport”, said SRQ President and CEO Rick Piccolo in a prepared statement. “Since the addition to SRQ last April, we have watched Allegiant expand from three cities to 12 in just one year. The strong community response to the new service has validated the support for new nonstop destinations at SRQ.”

Flights to all nine destinations will be offered twice a week year-round. Allegiant estimated the flights will bring 160,000 people to the region annually.

Piccolo said previously SRQ was taking steps to prepare for a spike in traffic during the upcoming season, but he said the facility is well equipped for even more growth.