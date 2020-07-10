 Skip to main content
Sarasota Friday, Jul. 10, 2020 2 hours ago

All shook up about COVID, Elvis statue dons a mask

The statue is located outside of the Blue Heirloom in Sarasota.
by: Mark Bergin Staff Writer

An Elvis Presley statue has stood for about a year outside of the Blue Heirloom thrift store on Swift Road near Stickney Point Road.

Store volunteer Martin Sperber decided to put a mask on Elvis in March at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I get comments all the time, and people taking pictures, getting their pictures taken in front of the statue,” Sperber said.

Sperber said he believes “the King” — who visited the Sarasota area a handful of times — would “definitely” advocate for wearing a mask if he were still alive.

“What’s the phrase they’ve been using?” Sperber said. “We’re in this together.”

The Author: Mark Bergin

Mark Bergin is the Longboat Key Town Hall reporter for the Observer. He has previously worked as a senior digital producer at WTSP, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg. Mark is a graduate of the University of Missouri and grew up in the Chicagoland area.

