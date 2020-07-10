An Elvis Presley statue has stood for about a year outside of the Blue Heirloom thrift store on Swift Road near Stickney Point Road.

Store volunteer Martin Sperber decided to put a mask on Elvis in March at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I get comments all the time, and people taking pictures, getting their pictures taken in front of the statue,” Sperber said.

Sperber said he believes “the King” — who visited the Sarasota area a handful of times — would “definitely” advocate for wearing a mask if he were still alive.

“What’s the phrase they’ve been using?” Sperber said. “We’re in this together.”