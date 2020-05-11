All Faiths Food Bank plans large-scale distribution on Saturday

All Faiths Food Bank is planning a large-scale food distribution event on Saturday, May 16 at Sarasota’s Ed Smith Stadium.

The distribution is designed to help residents who are recently unemployed or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday’s distribution, which is first-come, first-served, will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until food runs out or 2 p.m.

Ed Smith Stadium is at 2700 12th Street.

Learn more about other food distribution dates and sites at the All Faiths Food Bank website.