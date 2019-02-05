Albert V. Mondus, Jr.

Age 77

Albert passed away at his home in Longboat Key FL on January 26, 2019 surrounded by his wife and three children after a yearlong battle with cancer.

“Al” was known as a true aviator, spending 36 years as a commercial airline pilot, which he often said without hesitation, “it’s the greatest job in the world”. He had a true passion for the sky, which later turned to boating in the waters of the Gulf and being an avid snowmobiler in Wisconsin. Al was born in Chicago, raised his family in Illinois, spent time in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, retired on Eagle Lake and wintered in Longboat Key.

He will be missed by his wife Sherrie of 57 years, his three children, Scott (Karen), Dawn and Mark; siblings Gloria (Jim), John (Rita), Joyce (Mike) and Gary (Cheri), grandchildren Alan, Danielle, Alleanya, Markus, Michael, Viktoriya, JohnO, Kelly and a large, close extended family that “played hard together” along with many aviation, boating and snowmobile groups. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Shirley Mondus.

SERVICE:

March 1, 2019

Visitation at 1PM with services following

St. Peter the Fisherman Church, Eagle River WI

Celebration of life is also planned in Longboat Key.