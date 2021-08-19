ABC Fine Wine & Spirits opens Lakewood Ranch store

People who have driving past the new ABC Fine Wine & Spirits at 11720 E. State Road 64 in Lakewood Ranch have been stopping by the store and knocking, wondering when the business would open.

On Thursday, a small sign out front alerted them to the fact their wait was over.

Freddy Cardea stands in front of a bevy of beers kept cold and ready for customers.

"People have been coming by," said ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Manager Freddy Cardea. "They have been anticipating this. They are glad we're open."

The 11,000 square foot liquor store had that shiny, new feel as a host of employees welcomed customers as they came through the door.

"We make celebrations better," said Cardea, who was echoing one of the store's themes.

Sales Manager James Greeley has worked for the company for more than 20 years and he said he loves his job because of the company's "family feel."

On Thursday, he held a bottle of La Gerla Brunello as he stood in front of a wine case holding 181 Wines of Distinction.

"People like to collect wines," he said. "And we pride ourselves on our selection. We have every style of wine from every region. We have iconic wines."

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits offers eight wines to taste.

The store also has huge supplies of beer and liquor, and an extensive collection of hand-rolled cigars.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.