A time to give

Up for a challenge? From noon to noon on April 28 and 29, the Giving Challenge goes live. It's an opportunity to give to nonprofits in the area and Longboat Key's own Paradise Center is one of the organizations that stands to gain from the charitable challenge — and the only island-based association on the docket to give to.

"It couldn't come at a better time," executive director Suzy Brenner said.

Every Paradise Center donation from $25 to $100 will be matched by the Patterson Foundation. Other nonprofits with Longboat Key links are Save Our Seabirds and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. See all the groups participating at givingpartnerchallenge.org.