A home in Oaks II sells for $1.8 million

A home in Oaks II tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert and Zita Grepling, of Bradenton, sold their home at 663 N. Macewen Drive to Sharon Zimmerman, trustee, of Osprey, for $1.8 million. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,382 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Poinsettia Park 2

RJJM LLC sold the home at 1955 Oleander St. to Ryan Harvey and Jasmin Koohi, of Sarasota, for $1,195,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,492 square feet of living area.

Town of Sarasota

Gerard Godsil and Susan Haas, of Teaneck, N.J., sold two properties at 1651 Devonshire Lane to Janice Bini, of Sarasota, for $820,000. The first property was built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,186 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2016, it has one bedroom, one bath and 500 square feet of living area.

Avondale

William and Janet Decklever, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1827 Bahia Vista St. to Thomas and Megan Knott, of Sarasota, for $785,000. Built in 1942, it has two bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,366 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $368,000 in 2014.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 404 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to William and Lenore Weiss, of Sarasota, for $603,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,424 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $571,000 in 2017.

West Shore

Stuart McDougal and Nora Gunneng, of Sarasota, sold their home at 729 Indian Beach Circle to Andrew McClellan and Kerry McGregor McClellan, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,289 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2014.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Judith Sullivan, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8267 Varenna Drive to Donat Stern and Svetlana Stern, trustees, of Burlington, Vt., for $474,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $396,400 in 2014.

Gulf Gate Woods

John Lacy, of Winter Park, sold two properties at 7528 Mariana Drive to Chester Joppich and Derek Joppich, of Sarasota, for $320,000. The first property was built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,980 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2006, it has one bedroom and 256 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $380,000 in 2007.

Tropical Shores

Equity Trust Co., trustee, and Gulfcoast Property Investments LLC sold the home at 1651 Joyce St. to Christopher and Betty Higgins, of Avon Lake, Ohio, for $319,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2004.

Phillippi Gardens

Michael Nagy and Gail Nagy, trustees, sold the home at 5510 America Drive to Andrew and Erin Eckhart, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,135 square feet of living area.

Bellflower Gardens

Dale Raines, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2644 Wilkinson Road to Henry Hayes, of Sarasota, for $306,500. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,689 square feet of living area.

South Gate

Corey and Samantha Ladow, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2944 Upper Tangelo Drive to MUPR 3 Assets LLC for $290,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2014.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Carol Waggener, Lisa Roth, and William Waggener Jr., of Venice, sold their home at 2507 Espanola Ave. to Cay Investments LLC for $275,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,988 square feet of living area.

Renick

Wendy Jean Quinn sold the home at 2546 Parma St. to Lisa Rigas, of Sarasota, for $274,900. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,787 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,500 in 2015.

Gulf Gate East

Nicole McLean sold her home at 6947 Easton Court to Alexander and Susan Stith, of Sarasota, for $256,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,289 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,900 in 2001.

SIESTA KEY

Hidden Harbor

James Neis, of Sarasota, and Ilona Neis, of Sawyer, Mich., sold the home at 5121 Hidden Harbor Road to James Raybon and Kristin Raybon, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1964, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,245 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.35 million in 2010.

Crescent Royale

Roy and Jeanne English, of Murray, Ky., sold their Unit 4C condominium at 777 Beach Road to Francis and Phyllis Carlin, of Melville, N.Y., for $620,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,253 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2003.

Sarasota Beach

Ronald Morgan II, of Sarasota, sold his home at 421 Island Circle to mark and Cheryl Pelczarski, of Chicago, Ill., for $572,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,445 square feet of living area.

Crescent Arms

Donald and Elaine Kincaid, of Fort Wayne, Ind., sold their Unit 303-N condominium at 6310 Midnight Pass Road to Pavan and Tracy Mediratta, of Sarasota, for $507,500. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 894 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2011.

PALMER RANCH

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5436 Lago Maggio St. to Marek and Joanna Kruk, of Fort Lee, N.J., for $943,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,067 square feet of living area.

Deer Creek

Janet Montgomery sold her home at 8416 Woodbriar Drive to Jeffrey and Kathryn Lemieux, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, for $495,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,353 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2002.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5377 Popoli Way to Kim Goldberger, of Denver, for $418,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,918 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Ze Ma and Qian Sun, of Osprey, sold their home at 9579 Knightsbridge Circle to Thomas and Elizabeth Glembocki, of Sarasota, for $359,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,000 in 2017.

The Country Club of Sarasota

James and Carol Brown, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3854 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Joyce Reid Capital LLC for $302,400. Joyce Reid Capital LLC then sole the home to DS Properties of Sarasota LLC for $326,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,702 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2005.

OSPREY

The Villas at Bellagio Harbor Village

Knight Real Estate Partnership sold the Unit C3 condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Terry and Sharon Pellegrini, of Osprey, for $499,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,182 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,011,900 in 2006.

NOKOMIS

Casey Cove

Siesta Development Group LLC sold the home at 909 Casey Cove Drive to Ilia Tasho and Liliana Zhaka, of Venice, for $500,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,716 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $690,000 in 2016.

Sorrento Woods

Mesa Verde Assets LLC sold the home at 1399 Vermeer Drive to Matthew and Bridget Horan, of Nokomis, for $425,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,300 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in March.

Calusa Lakes

Michael Gorno and Nancy May Vass, of Flat Rock, N.C., sold their home at 2089 Timucua Trail to Paul and Elizabeth Bohlman, of Nokomis, for $390,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,238 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,000 in 2011.

William Chadwell, trustee, of McLean, Va., sold the home at 1992 White Feather Lane to Rebecca English, trustee, of Nokomis, for $320,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,227 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $69,000 in 1994.

Sorrento East

Thomas Lyons and Lisa Cotton, trustees, of McKinney, Texas, sold the home at 111 Matisse Circle to Richard Daley, of Nokomis, for $275,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $137,000 in 1990.

Laurel Woodlands

1059 Truman LLC sold the home at 1059 Truman St. to Tasha Urman and Brian Szlavich, of Harris, Minn., for $265,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,643 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,000 in 2015.