A guide to finding the best Easter egg hunts in Sarasota

Saturday, April 9

At the 2019 EGGstravaganza, Allison and Ryan Rothhaar gathered quite a haul. (File photo)

Eggstravaganza

9:30 a.m. at Waterside Place, 7500 Island Cove Terrace. The longest-running egg hunt in Lakewood Ranch will be taking place at Waterside Park. The Easter Bunny should be on site as well. Admission is free. For information, visit LakewoodRanch.com.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

4:30 p.m. at The Children’s Garden, 1670 10th Way. Plenty of events cater to kids during April, but the Children’s Garden goes so far to have a day for the adults in the room. Food and drinks will be provided while the garden’s many hidden eggs will have raffle tickets and other prizes. There will be rum cake to go along with the celebration. Admission is $45 for members, $50 for nonmembers. Must be at least 21 years old. For information, visit SarasotaChildrensGarden.com.

Easter Egg Hunt for Children with Autism

11:45 a.m. at Ashton Elementary School, 5110 Ashton Road. Face Autism will be putting on an egg hunt just for people with autism and their families. Food and games will be around also. Admission is free. For information, visit Face-Autism.org.

Thursday, April 14

Hounds on the Hunt

5:30 p.m. at Arlington Park Paw Park, 2650 Waldemere St. Dogs get the spotlight during this free, pet-focused costume event. Attendees can dress up their dogs in their finest costumes for a contest, and an Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Admission is $5. For information, visit LetsPlaySarasota.com.

Friday, April 15

Jungle Trails & Bunny Tails

10 a.m. at Sarasota Jungle Gardens, 3701 Bay Shore Road. Along two trails, split by age group, children can search for 40,000 hidden eggs. Event is included with general admission. For information, visit Facebook.com/SarasotaJG.

Saturday, April 16

Lake Sarasota Easter Egg Hunt

10:30 a.m. at Lakeview Park, 7255 Hand Road. Lake Sarasota’s egg hunt will have a photographer on site for families to take photos with the Easter Bunny. Kids will also be able to make crafts and look for eggs. For information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Siesta Key Easter Egg Hunt

9 a.m. at Turtle Beach Park, 8918 Midnight Pass Road. Siesta Key’s annual egg hunt and children’s party runs through noon and will have up to 200 kids searching for eggs and goodies. For information, visit SiestaKeyChamber.com.

Children’s Garden Annual Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. at The Children’s Garden, 1670 10th Way. The Sarasota Children’s Garden follows up its adults egg event with an annual egg hunt for kids that will include candy, goodies and even ice cream coupons. Admission is $10, and online registration is required. For information, visit SarasotaChildrensGarden.com.