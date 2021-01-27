A future Tiger's tale at the Out-of-Door Academy

Shelby Fulton. Courtesy photo.

A future Tiger's tale

When the Out-of-Door Academy seniors had the chance to paint their parking spots on campus, Shelby Fulton wanted to show her school spirit.

Her school spirit wasn't for ODA though.

Using black and orange paint, Fulton, who has verbally committed to play volleyball for Princeton University next year, painted "Princeton" and "Go Tigers" on her spot.

"This is a great way to show our accomplishments and personalize our spots to share what we care about," Fulton said.

Love thy neighbor

Mike Demarski and Amilcar Arauz. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

Greenbrook's Amilcar Arauz, First Choice Pressure Cleaning's

general manager, was working at the home of his neighbors, Marilyn and Jim McCombs, when he asked if the woman next door, Mary Boyd, might want her fence cleaned.

After Marilyn McCombs explained Boyd is a breast cancer survivor who is unable to do intensive work, Arauz cleaned the fence for free.

"Sometimes you have to do something for people who need it, not for money," Arauz said. "Behind the door, people might be needing help. If you don't ask, 'How are you doing?' then how do you know?"

Although Boyd was not home, Boyd's son, Mike Demarski (shown above with Arauz), said his mother was thrilled to receive help for one of the tasks she can't do herself.