When Chris Scott, an East County Navy veteran, turned onto his street and saw a crowd of people in his front yard and a Florida Power and Light truck in front of his home, he thought the power was out.

Chris Scott, an East County resident and Navy veteran, is surprised by the people in his front yard and the lights on his home. Scott served for eight years and suffered from brain and spinal injuries.

Instead, his home was the brightest it has been in years after about a dozen FPL employees and volunteers decorated Scott's home as a holiday surprise for Scott and his family.

"It means a lot to me to have this done and have people care about everything," he said. "I feel very blessed, I really do."

For 11 years, FPL has selected veterans in their service areas to decorate their homes as a surprise for the holidays. Mariela Quintianilla, a spokesperson for FPL, said the surprises are one way to thank veterans for their service and being heroes.

Jeff Hancock, a lineman for Florida Power and Light and a Navy veteran, untangles lights to put on Chris Scott's home. Scott is also a Navy veteran. "It feels great to do something for veterans for the holidays," Hancock said.

Scott enlisted in the Navy in August 2004 after his friend, Scott Dougherty, was killed in action in Iraq. During Scott's time in the Navy he served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Haiti.

While serving, Scott suffered from a traumatic brain injury and spinal injuries. Since returning home, he has undergone several surgeries and procedures for his injuries and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. He was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2017 but has been cleared from it.