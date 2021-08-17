Bradenton

A ceremony will be held to honor those who died, and 2,977 American flags will be displayed at 8:20 a.m. at the University of South Florida-Manatee campus. Dan Hoffe, a Sarasota man who was inside the World Trade Center when it was attacked, is the scheduled speaker.

From 9-10 a.m. at Rossi Park, 400 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, the Manatee County Fire Chief’s Association hosts the ceremony will honor those who died in 9/11 as well as Manatee County first responders.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the second annual 9/11 Memorial Car Show at Bradenton Motorsports Park, 21000 State Road 64, pays tribute to those who died as well as all in the military. Admission is $20, and registration for the show is $20. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the not-for-profit organization Jackson In Action 83 Foundation.

Lakewood Ranch

Starting at 9 a.m., Lakewood Ranch Community Activities hosts a day of remembrance at Main Street. The Out-of-Door Academy orchestra will play. Guest speakers will include former New York City firefighter Steve Lubrino, other local residents who were on the scene of the World Trade Center and Commissioner Vanessa Baugh. A 6-by-4-foot monument will be available to write memories on.

Longboat Key

Gulf of Mexico Drive will be lined all day with 2,977 American flags in honor of those killed in 9/11.

Sarasota

A remembrance ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m. at Fire Station 16, 5875 Hummingbird Ave. in Twin Lakes Park. There will also be a moment of silence at the Sarasota County Administration Center.

The 15th annual Manasota 9/11 Remembrance Ride begins at 3 p.m. at Rossiter's Harley Davidson, 330 Cattlemen Road, and will conclude at Sahib Shrine Center, 600 N. Beneva Road. Registration begins at 1 p.m., and the ride is free.

The Sarasota Police Department in conjunction with Sarasota Ministerial Association and other law enforcement and fire rescue agencies will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 6 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72.

Venice

A ceremony in honor of the victims of Sept. 11 and the members of the military killed in the war on terror begins at 10 a.m. in Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd.