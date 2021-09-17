78-year-old Lakewood Ranch man hospitalized after attack

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old Lakewood Ranch man for attempted homicide and battery on a person over 65.

Michael P. Harshberger was arrested at his home on the 7000 block of Highgate Lane in the Country Club East neighborhood after a suspected altercation with a 78-year-old man who lived at the same address. The victim's name was withheld.

The Sheriff's Office report said the incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday. Deputies were dispatched to Highgate Lane after receiving a call about a domestic incident. When deputies arrived, the victim was unresponsive and bleeding from the head. Deputies arrested Harshberger without incident. The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The Sheriff's Office provided no information about the man's condition.

The report said Harshberger and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation when Harshberger is suspected of hitting the victim in the head with an unknown object. The attack continued "for some time causing extensive injuries."

The investigation is ongoing.