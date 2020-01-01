2019: Longboat Key's top 10 real estate sales

The following were the year's top transactions by dollar amount on Longboat Key:

Yonker

Kathryn Hutcheson, of Sarasota, sold three properties at 6633 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Elliott Robinson & Co. LLP, trustee, for $11.4 million. The first property was built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,933 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. The third property was built in 2013, it has one bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 2,518 square feet of living area.

Country Club Shores

Robert and Shannon Gault, trustees, sold the home at 641 Ranger Lane to James and Amanda Holanda, of Montgomery, N.J., for $5.1 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,046 square feet of living area.

Positano

William and Amy Heckethorn, trustees, of Dyersburg, Tenn., sold the Unit 500 condominium at 4995 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Wendell Bell and Vickie Bell, trustees, of Lexington, Ky., for $4.2 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,344 square feet living area. It previously sold for $3,565,000 in 2013.

Pelton Place

Darryl and Maria Levine, of New Hope, Pa., sold their home at 5144 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nicholas Kavouklis, trustee, of Tampa, for $3,875,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,030 square feet of living area.

Bay Isles

Jean Butterfield, of N. Yorkshire, England, sold the home at 1590 Harbor Cay Lane to Jane Spencer, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $3,825,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,125,000 in 2012.

Country Club Shores

David Connie Wells, of Myakka City, sold their home at 596 Outrigger Lane to Eric VanSeveren, trustee, of Davenport, Iowa, for $3.8 million. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,496 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.8 million in 2013.

The Beach Residences

GC Realty Group LLC sold the Unit 903 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michael and Antoinette Bowyer, of Scarsdale, N.Y., for $3,775,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,861 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3,285,000 in 2014.

Bonaire at Longboat Key

Propertex LLC sold the Unit 5 condominium at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Foxtrade Real Estate LLC for $3.71 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,358 square feet of living area.

Sleepy Lagoon

Christian Thun-Hohenstein, of London, England, sold his home at 6061 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard and Melanie Gonzmart, of Tampa, for $3.7 million. Built in 1969, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,203 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.5 million in 2000.

The Enclave at Longboat Key

Fredrick LBK LLC sold the Unit C condominium at 3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Ross and Peri Ross, of Vienna, Va., for $3,675,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,065 square feet of living area.