2018: Top 10 real estate transactions

Lake Club

Marvin and Susan Mallitz, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16509 Baycross Drive to Daniel and Lauren Henson, of New Canaan, Conn., for $3,160,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,573 square feet of living area.

Concession

Llomell and Kristin Llorca, of Bradenton, sold their home at 19457 Ganton Ave., to Charles Klippel, of Avon Conn., for $2,350,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,062 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,450,000 in 2012.

Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch

Nathan and Heather Perry, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6922 Lacantera Circle to 6922 Lacantera Circle LLC for $2,125,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,629 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $921,000 in 2015.

Concession

Tappan Real Estate Investors II LLC sold the home at 8497 Lindrick Lane to Maule Enterprises LLC for $1.9 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,876 square feet of living area.

Lake Club

Carl Tursi, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8020 Bowspirit Way to Betty Miller, trustee, of Bradenton, for $1.9 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,373 square feet of living area.

Lake Club

Nelson Homes Inc. sold the home at 8007 Bowspirit Way to Andrew Toscano and Dawn Nagele, of Morrisville, Pa., for $1,673,100. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,966 square feet of living area.

Lake Club

Steven Goodwin, of Lakewood Ranch, and Stacy Haas, of Sarasota, sold their home at 16311 Clearlake Ave. to Charles and Susan Lynch, of Bradenton, for $1,640,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,214 square feet of living area.

Cypress Creek Estates

Robert and Wendy Shusko, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6174 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E., to Nickolas and Tonie Branica, of Sarasota, for $1,637,500. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 5,004 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $965,000 in 2015.

Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch

Arden and Barbara Moore sold their home at 7216 Pasadena Glen to Robert and Shannon Warren, of Bradenton, for $1,575,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,376 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch

Charles and Julie Archibald, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12519 Highfield Circle to Faith Peterson, trustee, of Bradenton, for $1,575,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,411 square feet of living area.