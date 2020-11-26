Kids are gone, now what? More couples are separating in their 50’s, 60’s, and even later. Why is this? I am not positive but following are a few theories.

We exist in an immediate satisfaction world and if we do not get what we want right away we tend to get frustrated. That may not describe a relationship that we spent 30- 50 years nurturing. The previous scenario might be true for the second marriage in our later years that does not work out, however.

Couples are expressing dissatisfaction in their longterm marriages where infidelity, laziness, verbal abuse, lack of attention, poor communication, lack of intimacy, financial infidelity, control, alcoholism, or drug addiction are involved.

It is true that some couples just grow apart, create different interests but do we know if that is most cases? There is usually some underlying reason or reasons; maybe there are issues that have been nagging at you for years and you have been questioning yourself as to why you have tolerated them. Regardless of why marriages fall apart, is the question of what to do about their failure.

Any relationship that has lasted such a long time should be tended to with care. The way you undo this relationship may have a lot to do with how you progress in many aspects of your life.

Mediation allows you both to have input, give you the opportunity to be heard, acknowledged for what you have contributed to the relationship and create an amicable agreement between the two of you that is fair and equitable and works for both of you.

The process of divorce mediation at Zollinger Mediation is private and privileged with you possessing selfdetermination. As a Florida Supreme court Certified Mediator and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst my job is to assist you in communicating and helping you come up with viable solutions that work for your situation and family.

There are many things that an end to a long term relationship needs to address, such as an equitable distribution of assets and liabilities, possibly support in the form of alimony, maybe even child support and a parenting plan if you still have a minor child.

Finances, deeds, trusts, wills, insurance issues and social security are areas that we will address as well.

For an understanding of what might be involved with mediating a long term relationship, please feel free to call us for a complimentary consult.

Freya Robbins

Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator & Certified Divorce Financial Analyst

Providing quality Mediation services in Sarasota and the Greater Florida Gulf Coast Area

Family & Divorce Mediation | Elder Care Mediation Marriage Mediation | Pre & Post Nuptial Agreements

Your Marriage can be dissolved without Attorneys

Experience the Positive Alternative!