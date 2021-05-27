Your cooling system is about to be very busy. As Florida’s temperatures rise, your air-conditioner will be working overtime to beat the heat and keep you comfortable. You’ll notice the difference on your monthly electric bill.

But there is hope. SEER-iously.

Many homeowners today are wellversed in finding energy efficient appliances and fixtures to save on costs. They know to look for the yellow EnergyGuide label, which tells how much it costs to run that appliance with regular usage throughout the year. It also allows you to compare the efficiency of that product to similar models. The more energy efficient an appliance is, the less it costs to run, and the lower your utility bills might be.

The same idea applies to your A/C with its SEER rating.

To start, SEER stands for Seasonal Energy Efficiency Rating. This rating is devised by formulating the ratio of the cooling output of an air conditioner over a typical cooling season, divided by the energy it uses in watt-hours. Why does this matter? Well, if you are considering upgrading your air conditioner, or your existing system is showing signs that it’s at the end of its life, the SEER rating is an important factor to consider when shopping for a new A/C.

That’s great… but what does it mean?

Understanding your SEER rating is the first step in making sure you are choosing the most energy efficient unit for your budget and your home. To help, the U.S. government introduced a standard, mandating that residential A/C systems made after 2005 should have a SEER rating of 13 as the minimum. The regulation was further amended in 2015, stating that the minimum rating of 14 is required. So, if your air conditioner was installed before 2015, it’s possible that it is much less efficient than it needs to be.

So, which one is right for you?

There are a few factors to consider in determining what A/C SEER rating is suitable for your needs. First thing is the location of your residence, followed by the climate in your area and inside your home, the size of your air conditioning unit and how long and how often you will be using the air conditioning unit each day. Currently, the SEER highest rating is 25, but most systems range between 14 and 16. If you need to buy a new A/C, know that the higher SEER rating is equivalent to better efficiency. This comes with a price. However, you will usually make up the difference over the years through lower power costs.

How do I know what SEER rating I have now?

If you have purchased a new A/C unit in the last few years, your purchase paperwork will include your SEER rating. If you have an older system or can’t located the paperwork, the AHRI (Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute) Directory of Certified Product Performance has a directory lookup, allowing you to enter the make/model of your unit to find its SEER rating. You can find it at ahridirectory.org.

The Badger Bottom Line

When you are ready to purchase your next air conditioning unit, the SEER rating will be a key factor that impacts your initial cost, but makes up for the difference in your monthly electric bills.