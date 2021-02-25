It’s that time of year, where they say, “Love is in the air.” We’d like to amend that saying to “Love is in the air…conditioner,” which is quite true if you ever lived in the Sunshine State. Much like any strong relationship, appliances require consistent care and maintenance. This ensures that nothing breaks or leaves you “brokenhearted” in the heat of Florida. So here are three ways to show your A/C some love this season.

Change the Air Filter

Change your A/C filter quarterly, if not monthly, especially during times of heavy usage. Why? Because dust, pollutants and other particles can block your system from providing proper air circulation.

Check Your Air Ducts

The filter is actually what most people think of when doing maintenance on HVAC systems. But air ducts are just as important to clean and pay attention to. Dirt and grime can build up over time and trap clean air from circulating, making your system work twice as hard to function regularly.

You’ll also want to make sure your registers or grilles (vented slots covering air ducts) are free from furniture or blockage. Obstructions can increase air pressure causing leaks to form.

Clean Your Condenser Unit

Your condenser, the outdoor portion of the unit that releases hot air outside, is likely to accumulate debris such as leaves and dirt throughout the year. You’ll want to make sure to remove this debris or it could otherwise clog the cooling fins and lead to a dirty blower fan filter. A failure to get these cleaned could result in costly damages and repairs.

These tips on how to show some love to your HVAC system have been saving homeowners from costly repairs and dangerous situations. Hopefully, like a cheesy '80s mixtape, this checklist will stay stuck in your head throughout the years.

