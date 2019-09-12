“I believe that being a physician is more than just addressing a patient’s healthcare needs,” says Felicia Wagman, MD, OB/GYN, of Lakewood Ranch Medical Group.

One of her patients Debbie VanBuren agrees. “Dr. Wagman has superb listening skills and is kind and soft spoken, yet professional and knowledgeable,” says VanBuren.

“I like to foster a certain comfort level,” adds Dr. Wagman, “so that my patients feel an extra support system, not just for their medical concerns, but also if they need to talk about more personal matters.”

In addition to taking her time to listen to her patients, Dr. Wagman is also very thorough in diagnosing her patients’ healthcare issues and making treatment recommendations.

“She was very methodical in addressing each concern leading up to my hysterectomy,” adds VanBuren.

As an obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Wagman gets to experience “the best of both worlds.” She explains, “as an OB/GYN I not only get to deliver my patients’ babies and perform their surgeries, but I also get to take care of them over many years, helping them navigate different stages of their lives from pre-pregnancy through pregnancy, menopause and beyond.”

Dr. Wagman delivers babies at the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Women’s Center, where a Birth Designer program was recently added to help empower expectant mothers to create the personalized birth plan of their choice.

“Having a birth designer is an excellent addition to labor and delivery. It gives moms options and power in the decision-making, helping to make their delivery the best experience possible,” says Dr. Wagman.

Dr. Wagman recently moved to our area from Dallas to be closer to family and friends and to “enjoy the Florida sunshine and the beach.”

“Everyone has been so welcoming. I’m excited to care for the women in this amazing community,” she says.

Request an appointment with Dr. Wagman, at lpaprimarycare.com.

For more about the Birth Designer program at LWRMC, call 941.782.2229, or visit lwrmc.com/birthdesigner.

Felicia A. Wagman, MD Board Certified Obstetrics and Gynecology