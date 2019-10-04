Laurel Oak Country Club has emerged from the storm with a new look, new vision and unprecedented growth. Not to mention the recent accolade of being voted “The Best Private Country Club” by the Herald-Tribune 2019. With a newly renovated clubhouse, focus has now turned to an extensive remodel of the Members Lounge and Mens & Womens locker rooms. Additionally, construction is underway on bunker renovations, 6 new pickleball courts, and outdoor dining is scheduled to begin in spring of 2020. Beyond the renovations, the club has revitalized all social, dining, family, and lifestyle programming offered to the membership - kayak excursions, destination tours, airboat rides, themed events for the little ones including Kids Night Out...which really becomes a Parents Night Out. At Laurel Oak, it’s not just an experience...it’s a way of life, for the entire family.

TO FIND OUT MORE & experience the Laurel Oak way of life, contact Michelle Brault.

941.378.3608 [email protected], laureloak.com