Cancer is probably not the first word you think about when you consider donating blood or platelets. Perhaps you should. We often tell you about the catastrophic traumas that require massive amounts of blood, but did you know most of the blood products we collect treat cancer patients?

Diagnosed with triple positive breast cancer in June 2018, Karissa’s doctors attacked this aggressive cancer with a four-drug chemotherapy regimen before she underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. Following surgery, Karissa required three units of blood. Whether a patient needs three or 30 units of blood, the result is the same – a life can be saved. “My husband has been a SunCoast blood donor for over 10 years. I never imagined I would be a recipient of this precious gift from other donors like him. When you donate blood, you not only save lives, you save families,” said Karissa.

We all know someone touched by this terrible disease and often we feel helpless. You can take back the power by donating blood and platelets. You never know when you or someone you love will need this lifesaving gift.

World-class care is in our own backyard. SunCoast proudly supplies 10 local hospitals with blood products including Moffitt Cancer Center and the Cancer Institute at Sarasota Memorial Hospital opening in 2021.

OFFER YOUR SUPPORT By Donating BLOOD | PLATELETS | PLASMA

