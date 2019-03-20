Most people are familiar with Type I and Type II Diabetes. These are well known chronic diseases and increasingly more individuals are getting diagnosed with Type II Diabetes.

Type I Diabetes is an autoimmune condition. The person’s immune system targets and destroys the pancreatic cells that main function is in producing insulin. Type 2 Diabetes, on the other hand is largely a condition where the body and it’s cells become insulin resistant and over time raises blood sugar which means the body can no longer efficiently use glucose as it’s fuel.

There are also three forms of diabetes that receive little recognition and even less treatment. Often they are getting ignored.

1. Pre-Diabetes

This is an indicator of impending danger. A red warning light, that diabetes is about to develop. Blood sugar in the pre-diabetic range falls between 100-125 mg/dL. This does not show

up out of the blue. When high levels of glucose go unnoticed or ignored, the body becomes resistant to insulin. With insulin resistance present, it can lead to metabolic syndrome. If a patient is diagnosed with pre-diabetes, a patient will often receive a Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis shortly thereafter.

2. Type 1.5 Diabetes

This increases in patients who have an auto-immune condition, but also suffer insulin resistance. This is very common but often the correct testing is not performed that would determine that the patient has an autoimmune disorder along with the insulin resistance. It often leaves individuals unable to manage their disease effectively.

3. Type 3 Diabetes

Researchers are now suggesting that some forms of Alzheimer’s Disease are a form of Type 3 Diabetes. We know that metabolic syndrome and obesity can lead to cognitive dysfunction. More and more research is proposing that the mechanism behind insulin resistance may be a significant factor in the brain of those with Alzheimer’s Disease. Inflammation that occurs as a result of high blood sugar damages brain tissue.

Dr. Rebecca Patton, D.C. Revolution Health Sarasota