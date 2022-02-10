Every city has one -- a location so perfect that nothing else compares. In Sarasota, that place is Peninsula Sarasota, a luxurious new condominium community located on the 22-acre peninsula of Golden Gate Point. Here, residents enjoy walkable access to the excitement of downtown Sarasota, juxtaposed with the relaxed ambiance of this friendly neighborhood. Surrounded by Sarasota Bay with panoramic views of the downtown skyline and Marina Jack, this intimate enclave stands in a class by itself.

Peninsula Sarasota represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of just 24 expansive residences. The iconic design was conceived by Hoyt Architecture, esteemed for their landmark design and the role they have played in defining the downtown Sarasota skyline.

Peninsula Sarasota consists of two elegant and distinct buildings, one offering full-floor residences and the other with two-per-floor. Each floorplan has been carefully configured to maximize views of Marina Jack, while views of the Sarasota Bay, and the Ringling Bridge are featured to the west. From the upper levels of these boutique buildings, Big Pass, the Gulf, Lido, and Longboat Key sparkle as you gaze out through the floor-to-ceiling windows. And each offers the spacious sophistication of a well-designed single-family home, offering 2 and 3 bedrooms, and 3-bedroom with den, from 1,680 to 3,062 sq. ft.

All Peninsula Sarasota residences have been designed with expansive floorplans that are thoughtfully curated with today’s modern lifestyle trends and technologies in mind. This translates to spacious open floorplans designed around a great room perfect for entertaining. The exquisite interiors are accented with modern design elements in Zen-like color palettes. Each includes the choice of rich hardwood or large-format porcelain tile floors, a premium lighting package, and an optional feature wall with a bio-fuel fireplace.

The chef’s kitchen features Gaggenau appliances, Poliform Italian kitchen cabinetry, Waterworks plumbing fixtures, quartz countertops and an island with waterfall edges. The primary suite includes expansive walk-in closets and a spa-like bath retreat. Enjoy al fresco dining on the oversized terrace with a built-in gas grill. Each residence includes two covered parking spaces and a designated EV charging station. Arrive in a private, access-controlled elevator that opens to your individual vestibule. And, the three Penthouse Residences offer the ultimate bay and cityscape views, along with access to private Rooftop Terraces.

While each expansive residence is a masterpiece unto itself, Peninsula Sarasota’s outstanding attributes extend beyond your front door, ensuring that your lifestyle is as astounding as your home’s style. On the second floor, in an area that connects the buildings, residents enjoy amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, fire pits and a sun deck. The state-of-the-art Fitness Center features the latest high-tech equipment, and tranquil common areas. Additional conveniences, include on-site concierge, 24/7 access-controlled entry, storage, and a dog walking area.

Known as Florida’s Cultural Coast ® Sarasota is well known for its abundance of arts all within a small geographic area. Fill your days fishing, kayaking and paddle boarding in the Sarasota Bayfront. Head to Lido Key, dotted with farmers markets, festivals, and white sand beaches. Charter a boat from Marina Jack or stroll around St. Armands Circle. When night falls, the fun continues with live jazz, the Sarasota Opera, Circus Arts Conservatory, The Rosemary District, and hundreds of world-class culinary options.

After an enjoyable day and evening, residents head back to the peaceful enclave at Peninsula Sarasota that only a select few will be able to call home.

Priced from $1.6 Million, the demand is high for this centrally located, yet secluded lifestyle. For more information join the Priority Interest List at PeninsulaSarasota.com or call 941-330-0558.