Gail Gilvey, Heidi Berry, Janice Doherty and Mary Drugan. Photo courtesy of Gail Gilvey.

You Observed: Longboat Harbour residents get on their dancing shoes for Motown party

Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020 |

Dancers at the party. Photo courtesy of Gail Gilvey.

Sherry Both, Mary Dice and Gwen Wallin. Photo courtesy of Gail Gilvey.

Shirley and Shahe Momjiian. Photo courtesy of Gail Gilvey.

Robert and Elaine Kaufmann. Photo courtesy of Gail Gilvey.

John Shea, Brian Doherty, Tim Sheehy and Tom Drugan. Photo courtesy of Gail Gilvey.

Mary Drugan and Maureen Shea. Photo courtesy of Gail Gilvey.

Heidi Berry and Gretchen Burns. Photo courtesy of Gail Gilvey.

The themed party was a success among residents as they swung to the music.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

On Feb. 22, 110 residents of Longboat Harbour swung to the Motown sound. 

Saxophone players and DJ Daniel Fuggazzatto provided the entertainment for the evening as residents hit the dance floor amidst thematic decorations of Motown 45 singles on the walls and posters of Motown greats. Entertainment director Gail Gilvey had help from John and Maureen Shea, Patrick and Shannon Brennan and Susan Claudio in turning the evening as authentic as possible. 

Residents and sisters Heidi Berry and Gretchen Burns prepared pulled pork, cornbread, chicken, baked beans, coleslaw and a host of other snacks for the evening. 

