You Observed: Longboat Harbour residents get on their dancing shoes for Motown party

The themed party was a success among residents as they swung to the music.
On Feb. 22, 110 residents of Longboat Harbour swung to the Motown sound.
Saxophone players and DJ Daniel Fuggazzatto provided the entertainment for the evening as residents hit the dance floor amidst thematic decorations of Motown 45 singles on the walls and posters of Motown greats. Entertainment director Gail Gilvey had help from John and Maureen Shea, Patrick and Shannon Brennan and Susan Claudio in turning the evening as authentic as possible.
Residents and sisters Heidi Berry and Gretchen Burns prepared pulled pork, cornbread, chicken, baked beans, coleslaw and a host of other snacks for the evening.