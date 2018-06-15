Woodland camp offers fantastical fun

Dressed in an eggplant-colored suit and red bowtie, Braden River High School senior Kyle Wampler slowly pulled off his plush top hat at the Queen of Hearts’ demand.

However, he grinned mischievously as she realized there was a miniature top hat beneath it.

Portraying the Mad Hatter in Woodland Fine Arts Academy’s “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” performance June 15, Kyle could have lost his head. Instead, he celebrated the Queen’s “very merry unbirthday.”

Kyle joined about 150 other children on stage at Woodland Community Church for the culmination of the weeklong Encore! Theater Camp, which ran June 11-15.