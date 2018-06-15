 Skip to main content
Caterpillar, played by Addison Kolbe, tells Alice about the word "Zip-a-dee-doo-dah."

Woodland camp offers fantastical fun

Alice, played by Sophia Clauson, laments about being only 3 inches tall and eats a cookie to regain a more normal size.

Kayleigh Lollar dances backup to the Caterpillar as he sings "Zip-a-dee-doo-dah."

Ella Clark and Myla Bryan attend the Mad Hatter's "unbirthday."

Fredrico Hradek, as March Hare, has some tea during an unbirthday celebration.

White Rabbit, portrayed by Faith Kennedy, interrupts Mad Hatter's unbirthday party and complains about being late.

Madison George and Lauren Medred paint the roses red for the Queen.

Royal cards Brianna Knighting, Jacob Figgins and Reagan Wilson get on their knees as the queen threatens "off with their heads!"

Queen of Hearts (Anna Landis) challenges Alice to a game of Simon Says.

Gantt and Harrison George can't remember which is Tweedle Dee and which is Tweedle Dumb.

Zoe Filggins is Lily, one of the "Girls of the Golden Afternoon" who taunt Alice about being small.

King of Hearts (Jacob Mazzone) asks the queen to have a hearing for Alice, instead of just beheading her.

Queen of Hearts Anna Landis is pleased to have an unbirthday.

Michael Sandwall, with Chance Horvath behind, blows bubbles during a playground scene.

Alice's sister Mathilda, played by Ashley Light, wakes up Alice and tells her she was dreaming.

Woodland Fine Arts Academy campers present 'Alice in Wonderland Jr."
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Dressed in an eggplant-colored suit and red bowtie, Braden River High School senior Kyle Wampler slowly pulled off his plush top hat at the Queen of Hearts’ demand.

However, he grinned mischievously as she realized there was a miniature top hat beneath it.

Portraying the Mad Hatter in Woodland Fine Arts Academy’s “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” performance June 15, Kyle could have lost his head. Instead, he celebrated the Queen’s “very merry unbirthday.”

Kyle joined about 150 other children on stage at Woodland Community Church for the culmination of the weeklong Encore! Theater Camp, which ran June 11-15.

