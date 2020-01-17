Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch hosts annual Winter Wonderland

 Skip to main content
Lauren Agabi and Keri Moritz, third grade teachers, pass out cotton candy. Moritz says she likes the family-fun atmosphere of Winter Wonderland.

Winter wonderland

Lauren Agabi and Keri Moritz, third grade teachers, pass out cotton candy. Moritz says she likes the family-fun atmosphere of Winter Wonderland.

Mason Collier, a kindergartner, jumps as high as he can on the bungee trampoline.

Mason Collier, a kindergartner, jumps as high as he can on the bungee trampoline.

Omarien Watson, a sixth grader, attempts to toss a ring over a one-liter bottle of soda to win a bottle. Watson tried four times to win.

Omarien Watson, a sixth grader, attempts to toss a ring over a one-liter bottle of soda to win a bottle. Watson tried four times to win.

Valentina Sanchez, a fourth grader, takes a big bite of her cotton candy. Sanchez says besides the cotton candy, she enjoyed the bungee trampoline because she was "able to jump really high."

Valentina Sanchez, a fourth grader, takes a big bite of her cotton candy. Sanchez says besides the cotton candy, she enjoyed the bungee trampoline because she was "able to jump really high."

Kiyah Higdon, a pre-kindergartner, shows off her pink glitter diamond tattoo. Higdon chose a diamond because she loves diamonds. "They're the prettiest thing in the world," she says.

Kiyah Higdon, a pre-kindergartner, shows off her pink glitter diamond tattoo. Higdon chose a diamond because she loves diamonds. "They're the prettiest thing in the world," she says.

Iliana Chaviano, a third grader, decorates a cookie with blue, red and chocolate frosting.

Iliana Chaviano, a third grader, decorates a cookie with blue, red and chocolate frosting.

Tayton Melancon paints a rock during Winter Wonderland. His brother, Kai, a third grader, wanted his family to come to his school event.

Tayton Melancon paints a rock during Winter Wonderland. His brother, Kai, a third grader, wanted his family to come to his school event.

Valentina Trebbi, a second grader, hugs a llama. Trebbi's mother, Michelle, says Winter Wonderland is an excellent opportunity for parents to meet each other and other families.

Valentina Trebbi, a second grader, hugs a llama. Trebbi's mother, Michelle, says Winter Wonderland is an excellent opportunity for parents to meet each other and other families.

Gianna Fernandez, 3, slides down an inflatable slide. Fernandez enjoyed the Winter Wonderland with her sisters Ayanna, a sixth grader, and Alena, a fourth grader.

Gianna Fernandez, 3, slides down an inflatable slide. Fernandez enjoyed the Winter Wonderland with her sisters Ayanna, a sixth grader, and Alena, a fourth grader.

Emilee Moore pulls down a level on a tug-of-war ride. Moore says she liked pulling the lever to control the speed.

Emilee Moore pulls down a level on a tug-of-war ride. Moore says she liked pulling the lever to control the speed.

Ariela Rosario, a kindergartner, speeds down a snow slide before rejoining her siblings 3-year-old Athalia and second grader Urijah.

Ariela Rosario, a kindergartner, speeds down a snow slide before rejoining her siblings 3-year-old Athalia and second grader Urijah.

Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch hosts annual Winter Wonderland
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

The families of students at Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch enjoyed sledding, trampolines, a petting zoo and more at the school's annual Winter Wonderland. 

"It's a good time after the holiday break to get together and enjoy time together," said Selenia Quinones, the school leader. "It's great to see the families have fun and share time together."

Michelle Trebbi, whose daughter Valentina attends Imagine, said the event was an excellent opportunity to meet other parents and families. Michelle and Valentina Trebbi loved petting a llama, donkey and other animals while talking to other students and families.

Shaira Landrau smiled as she watched her daughter Iliana Chaviano, a third grader, decorate a cookie with red and blue frosting. 

"I like all the families coming together and the kids having fun," Landrau said. 

