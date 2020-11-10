 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Joey Medina, the regional vice president for Winn-Dixie, shows the tags on products that mark a product as "local," meaning it was produced by a company in the state of Florida.

Winn-Dixie opens new store in Lakewood Ranch Wednesday

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 |

Joey Medina, the regional vice president for Winn-Dixie, shows the tags on products that mark a product as "local," meaning it was produced by a company in the state of Florida.

Buy this Photo
Joey Medina, the regional vice president for Winn-Dixie, says the Lakewood Ranch Winn-Dixie has a focus on providing healthy, fresh food options to meet the needs of residents.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 |

Joey Medina, the regional vice president for Winn-Dixie, says the Lakewood Ranch Winn-Dixie has a focus on providing healthy, fresh food options to meet the needs of residents.

Buy this Photo
Joey Medina, the regional vice president for Winn-Dixie, says the store offers a wide variety for customers.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 |

Joey Medina, the regional vice president for Winn-Dixie, says the store offers a wide variety for customers.

Buy this Photo
The "Live Well" tags explain the different ways products are healthy such as being a good source of fiber, gluten free and a non GMO product.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 |

The "Live Well" tags explain the different ways products are healthy such as being a good source of fiber, gluten free and a non GMO product.

Buy this Photo
Some items are given tags to show they are sustainably sourced.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 |

Some items are given tags to show they are sustainably sourced.

Buy this Photo
The new Winn-Dixie at The Green at Lakewood Ranch, along with the new locations in Gainesville, Jacksonville and Boynton Beach, will have new decor that isn't in other stores.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 |

The new Winn-Dixie at The Green at Lakewood Ranch, along with the new locations in Gainesville, Jacksonville and Boynton Beach, will have new decor that isn't in other stores.

Buy this Photo
The "Live Well" tags on products will show the different ways the product is considered healthy.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 |

The "Live Well" tags on products will show the different ways the product is considered healthy.

Buy this Photo
Winn-Dixie at The Green at Lakewood Ranch has a large variety of international gourmet speciality cheeses.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 |

Winn-Dixie at The Green at Lakewood Ranch has a large variety of international gourmet speciality cheeses.

Buy this Photo
The store will feature new decor.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 |

The store will feature new decor.

Buy this Photo
The store stocks products from around the state, including from Sarasota's JDub's Brewing Company.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 |

The store stocks products from around the state, including from Sarasota's JDub's Brewing Company.

Buy this Photo
Joey Medina, the regional vice president for Winn-Dixie, is excited to provide a unique shopping experience to Lakewood Ranch residents.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 |

Joey Medina, the regional vice president for Winn-Dixie, is excited to provide a unique shopping experience to Lakewood Ranch residents.

Buy this Photo
Winn-Dixie opens at The Green at Lakewood Ranch.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 |

Winn-Dixie opens at The Green at Lakewood Ranch.

Buy this Photo
Share
Ribbon cutting and giveaways planned for opening of Winn-Dixie at The Green at Lakewood Ranch.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Winn-Dixie will officially open its doors at The Green at Lakewood Ranch Wednesday. 

Joey Medina, the regional vice president for Winn-Dixie, said the store will cater to the needs of Lakewood Ranch residents based on the consumer research the company completed. 

"We know Lakewood Ranch residents are looking for healthy food options, variety and quality," Medina said. "We're going to be able to offer a great assortment [of foods] within every department."

The store will have a ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. followed by giveaways that will be handed out when the doors open at 8 a.m.

"We're looking forward to serving new customers in Lakewood Ranch," Medina said. "One thing that is the most important is for our customers to know they can always count on us."

Lakewood Ranch's Winn-Dixie will be one of four stores opening Nov. 11. The other stores are in Gainesville, Jacksonville and Boynton Beach. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement