Winn-Dixie will officially open its doors at The Green at Lakewood Ranch Wednesday.

Joey Medina, the regional vice president for Winn-Dixie, said the store will cater to the needs of Lakewood Ranch residents based on the consumer research the company completed.

"We know Lakewood Ranch residents are looking for healthy food options, variety and quality," Medina said. "We're going to be able to offer a great assortment [of foods] within every department."

The store will have a ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. followed by giveaways that will be handed out when the doors open at 8 a.m.

"We're looking forward to serving new customers in Lakewood Ranch," Medina said. "One thing that is the most important is for our customers to know they can always count on us."

Lakewood Ranch's Winn-Dixie will be one of four stores opening Nov. 11. The other stores are in Gainesville, Jacksonville and Boynton Beach.