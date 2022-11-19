 Skip to main content
Alayna Becker, Tessa Healy, Nathan Dasilva, and Janalee Klinger take the stage to sing "Try a Little Kindness." (Photos by Dariela Delgado)

Wilkinson Elementary hosts annual Turkey Trot Learning Day

Music teacher Kenneth Trapp plays the piano as the students sing, "Try a Little Kindness."

Music teacher Kenneth Trapp conducts the school.

Wilkinson students hug each other as they sing with the school.

Principal Susan Nations gives instructions to the Wilkinson students before they start the turkey trot.

At the Everglades Literacy Exploration station, Tate Vangellow teaches the importance of the Florida Everglades.

The Little Medical station shows students how to assemble their own first aid kit.

Shauniece Lee gives students supplies to create their first aid kit.

Van Wezel expert Kat Sjogren teaches students on different animal texture and has the students draw their favorite animal texture.

Gabriel Giralt, Joan Troiani, and Brycen Klein get ready for the virtual Mote Marine station.

Science teacher Robert Loeffler connects students to Mote Marine Laboratory via Zoom.

Students play various rhythms at the Music Garden station.

Music teacher Kenneth Trapp conducts the future generation of Siesta Key drummers.

Lilyanna Alvarez gets artsy at the art station where she draws and shares her dream of being a veterinarian.

Dakin Dairy Farm expert Mrs. Gardner teaches the science on cheese curds.

Mrs. Gardner brings milk to demonstrate Wilkinson students the chemical reaction of making cheese curds.

Dakin Dairy Farm Tour Manager Courtney Dakin brings a calf to show Wilkinson students the importance of Florida agriculture.

Mrs. Gardner shows love to Wilkinson's moo-vie star.

Landon Minnis, Geken Farlin, and Cristopher Cardenas gather around the moo-vie star to give it gentle pets.

Wilkinson Elementary students participated in a science, technology, engineering, arts and math turkey trot.
by: Dariela Delgado Community Reporter

The Friday before the Thanksgiving holiday was an energetic day for students at Wilkinson Elementary. They did their own version of a turkey trot with a twist. Wilkinson Elementary did a STEAM-focused event for its students right before their break from school.

"This year’s theme is 'Trotting Through Florida,'" said Wilkinson Elementary's Turkey Trot coordinator, Tessa Healy. "All the hands-on learning spaces are Florida-themed. We have people from our community that are here to help and reinforce what the kids are learning about Florida nature and wildlife with hands-on fun."

The day started off with a schoolwide gathering in their courtyard where they sang their signature tune, "Try a Little Kindness." The students then headed off to their first learning station where they spent 40 minutes before they rotated and headed off to their next station.

Students spent the day visiting seven STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning stations throughout the campus. Each station contained a lesson that was STEAM-focused and related to the Sunshine State. 

Principal Susan Nations started this turkey trot four years ago as a kick off to the thanksgiving holiday break in an effort to keep the last day before Thanksgiving focused on learning.  

“This whole day is about working together. It’s about being kind and going into the Thanksgiving holiday with gratitude. It was a way for us to fill this day with meaningful learning while having fun. It’s a way to get our students involved with STEAM learning,” she said. 

Students from all grade levels worked together and participated in hands-on learning with special experts as they learned more about the state they live in.

This year’s highlights included a station for Everglades Literacy Exploration, Van Wezel Performing Arts on Florida Nature, a virtual station with Mote Marine Laboratory on ‘Swimming with The Sharks’ and Dakin Dairy Farms with a special appearance from a moo-vie star.

