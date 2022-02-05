Vow renewals headline Fresh Fridays

Love was in the air during the latest Fresh Fridays party on Feb. 4.

The latest block party did up its "Love in the Air" theme at Selby Five Points Park with light-up heart necklaces, flowers and Polaroid portraits for happy couples. Vendors passed out tacos as guests danced the night away and played romantic trivia games with their partners.

But the biggest attraction was a vow renewal between Carol and Peter Ferranti, a Sarasota couple who have been married for nearly 30 years. The pair met in 1990 and were friends until dating a couple years later.

"I told him I was falling in love with him," Carol Ferranti said. "Our first kiss was at South Lido."

The couple was married 28 years ago and planned to have a vow renewal for their 30th, but when they heard Sarasota was hosting an event that would spotlight the ceremony, they decided to go for it.

"We were picked, and I was emotional — I asked her to marry me again," Peter Ferranti said. "It was a total surprise for her."

The on-stage ceremony was led by Mayor Erik Arroyo, who had the couple exchange their vows and end the ceremony with a kiss. The couple then took to the street to have an emotional dance.