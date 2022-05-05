A two-property sale in Seagrape tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. J&M Eldred Realty LLC sold two properties at 1144 and 1148 Sea Grape Point Road to Michael Kimball, of Nokomis, for $10.5 million. The property at 1144 was built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,749 square feet of living area. The property at 1148 was built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,864 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Vue

Barbara Sucoff, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1103 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Bradley Ray Smith and Rhonda Graham Smith, of Key Largo, for $2,525,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,730 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,275,000 in 2018.

DAR 3406 Magic Oak Lane LLC sold the Unit 208 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Barbara Sucoff, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It sold for $899,000 in 2017.

1350 Main Residential

Jay and Iris Leonard, of Washington, D.C., sold their Unit 1310 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Ramarao Yeleti, of Carmel, Indiana, for $2.45 million. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,035,000 in 2014.

Morton Terrace

WRI Capital Group Inc. sold the home at 1654 Prospect St. to Michael and Tatiana Dalakis, of Sarasota, for $1.6 million. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,667 square feet of living area. It sold for $865,000 in 2021.

Waldemere Avenue

Felix Management III LLC sold the home at 1726 Waldemere St. to Ronald Shugar, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.35 million. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It sold for $597,000 in 2019.

Burns Court

Steven Krupnick, trustee, of Philadelphia, sold two properties at 446 Burns Court to 446 Burns Court LLC for $1.2 million. The first property was built in 1926, it has one bedroom, one bath and 946 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1971, it has one bath and 367 square feet of living area. They sold for $675,000 in 2019.

The Condominium on the Bay

Paul and Kyla Yungst, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1215 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Lewis Kessler, of Scarsdale, New York, for $1,115,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $479,700 in 2004.

Alinari

Barry Klayton, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 307 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Rita Ohannessian and Stephen Spurr, of Reston, Virginia, for $995,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,911 square feet of living area. It sold for $799,000 in 2007.

144 North Casey Key Road was built in 2003 and sold for $6.3 million. (Courtesy Valerie Dell 'Acqua/Premier Southeby's International Realty)

The Landings

Karen Snyder, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4684 Pine Harrier Drive to Phillip Joseph Kerewich Jr. and Erin Kerewich, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $720,000 in 2017.

South Gate

Johnathan and Jennifer Collins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2631 S. Brink Ave. to Kanichiro and Leah Nishida, of Sarasota, for $936,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,232 square feet of living area. It sold for $313,600 in 2015.

Christopher and Vicki Campbell, of Waynesville, North Carolina, sold their home at 2415 Juniper Place to Robert and Christina Waldron, of Sarasota, for $830,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $83,500 in 1995.

Blake and Kelsie Harcup, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2517 Valencia Drive to Thomas and Jennifer Dunbar, of Cicero, Indiana, for $828,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,372 square feet of living area. It sold for $277,500 in 2018.

Joel Burrow, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2927 Webber St. to Joseph Anderson Cool and Kelly Janet Cool, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,477 square feet of living area. It sold for $267,000 in 2019.

John Doughtery and Kristen Lee Brower, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 2855 Upper Tangelo Drive to Uwe Thumm and Loretta Johnson, of Sarasota, for $595,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,488 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2020.

Van Thi Bach Pham, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3326 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Daniel Lee Stoltzfus Jr. and Mary Stoltzfus, of Allenwood, Pennsylvania, for $540,000. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,962 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2019.

Payne Park Village

Whopack LLC sold the home at 387 Wingfield Drive to Jody Hill, of Sarasota, for $860,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,111 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2021.

Philip and Jennifer Cole, of Odessa, sold their home at 2401 Ezzell Court to Jason Ficks, of Winfield, Pennsylvania, for $675,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2020.

Baywinds Estates

Lori Ann Golembeski, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1602 Ridgewood Lane to Aaron and Joanne Kaufman, of Sarasota, for $765,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,731 square feet of living area. It sold for $29,500 in 1983.

332 Cocoanut

332 Cocoanut LLC sold the Unit 412 condominium at 1338 Fourth St. to Patricia Hunter-Bunyan and Davida Cummins, of Sarasota, for $758,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 989 square feet of living area.

Pine Shores Estates

William Klatt, of Breezy Point, Minnesota, sold his home at 6011 Crestwood Ave. to Bradley Serpico, trustee, of Hampshire, Illinois, for $680,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,809 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,000 in 1994.

Homecroft

Barbara Esh, of Sarasota, Melvin Beller, of Gordonville, Pennsylvania, Anna Mary Fox, of Sarasota, and Ruth Glick, of Loganton, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 3505 Bimini St. to Aquillas and Sallie Peachey, of Loganton, Pennsylvania, for $661,500. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, one bath and 1,128 square feet of living area.

Grove Lawn

Gregory Curtis Geidel, of Bradenton, sold his home at 2148 Hibiscus St. to John and Amy Burke, of Canaan, Connecticut, and Emma Burke, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,395 square feet of living area. It sold for $118,000 in 2011.

Gulf Gate Woods

Randy Scianna and Kim-Anh Nguyen, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7331 Bounty Drive to Arthur Schwartz and Rosann Schwartz, trustees, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, for $650,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,913 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2021.

Phillippi Gardens

Edward Banks Segraves and Vivian Segraves, of Hillsville, Virginia, sold their home at 2505 Britannia Road to Christopher and Julie Helms, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 1994.

E.A. Smith’s

Snowshoe Properties LLC sold the home at 1928 Ninth St. to Mark Flannagan and Tamara Wyman, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $202,500 in 2013.

Purtz

Phillipe Schwimmer, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2128 Hyde Park Circle to George Chung and Cho Chung, trustees, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,160 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2020.

Bayview Homes

Constance Tamara Goldman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 105 condominium at 5400 Eagles Point Circle to Cynthia Job, trustee, of Chicago, for $575,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,695 square feet of living area. It sold for $303,000 in 2001.

Baywood

Susan Barber, of Sarasota, sold her home at 918 Windsor Drive to Jennifer Hermes, of Sarasota, for $527,500. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,506 square feet of living area. It sold for $143,000 in 2007.

Woodbridge Estates

Noel and Karla Hoover, of Livingston, Tennessee, sold their Unit 48 condominium at 2640 Moss Oak Drive to James and Susan Tollerton, of Sarasota, for $522,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,297 square feet of living area. It sold for $294,000 in 2018.

Bellevue Terrace

Alvin and Mary Hostetler and Dennis Hofstetter, of Dalton, Ohio, sold their home at 3168 Browning St. to Smoker Property LLC for $515,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $159,000 in 2014.

Desoto Terrace

Gregory and Brenda Wren, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3819 Iroquois Drive to Robert and Sarah Stein, of Clarence, New York, for $510,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2013.

George Cominos, of Bradenton, and James Cominos, of Chicago, sold their home at 3445 Chapel Drive to Carleigh Ann Simpson and Matthew Patrick Serrecchio, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area.

Pine Gardens

Jean Cater, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2125 Pine Gardens Trail to David Sweeney and Querube I Barranco Sweeney, of Allen, Texas, for $498,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $279,900 in 2018.

Pelican Cove

Elizabeth and Terence O’Brien, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 1601 Bayhouse Point Drive to John Wadas III and Carrie Wadas, trustees, of Northport, Michigan, for $495,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $292,000 in 2001.

Roger Gibboni and Linda Dulye, trustees, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 234 condominium at 1508 Pelican Cove Road to David and Melissa Fountain, of Ashland, Massachusetts, for $475,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,301 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2020.

Sequoia Manor

Richard Blakeley, trustee, sold the home at 2973 Sequoia Lane to Steven and Ellen Yoder, of Holmesville, Ohio, for $475,000. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,782 square feet of living area.

Gulfstream Towers

Kathleen Eyles, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1007 condominium at 33 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Marilyn Cates, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1964, it has one bedroom, one bath and 820 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 2009.

Virginia Heights

Gary Cozad, of Rotonda West, sold his home at 2828 Grand Cayman St. to Bulent Bolgan, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,357 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2016.

Ashley Oaks

Rafet and Necla Gurbuz, of N. Beach, Maryland, sold their home at 3223 Woodberry Lane to Terry and Rhonda Hyer, of Kansas City, Missouri, for $410,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,569 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2008.

Central Park II

John and Amy Burke, of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Emma Burke, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 132 condominium at 850 S. Tamiami Trail to Jessica Doucot, of Newton, Massachusetts, for $400,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $239,000 in 2017.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Properties Inc.

Stephen Wood and Carolyn Meyer, of High Falls, New York, sold two properties at 7340 Pine Needle Road to Robert Patton and Kathryn Kent, of Rumson, New Jersey, for $3,502,800. The first property was built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,400 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2005, it has one bedroom, one bath and 495 square feet of living area. They sold for $1.6 million in 2018.

Bay Island

Gio Massie LLC sold the home at 657 Siesta Drive to Lot Forty-Two LLC for $2.5 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,342 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,224,600 in 2020.

William and Michelle Tingle, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3726 Flamingo Ave. to SRQ Homes Holdings LLC for $1.95 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,000 square feet of living area.

Gulf and Bay Club

John Brugger, trustee, of Bolton, England, sold the Unit 708 condominium at 5750 Midnight Pass Road to Mimi Carlin, of Sarasota, for $1,525,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2008.

Siesta Beach

Andrew Cooper, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4910 Commonwealth Drive to Stephen Mouton, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for $1.5 million. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,210 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2021.

Dolphin Bay

Eileen Neer, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 1260 Dolphin Bay Way to Richard Schneider, trustee, of Cincinnati, for $1,495,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2020.

Whispering Sands

Susan Assaad sold her Unit 1102 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to Douglas Vaughn, trustee, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, for $1,300,100. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,000 in 2008.

Ocean Beach

Aran Bella Lawrence, trustee, sold the home at 4702 Gleason Ave. to Mark and Darlene Jarrell, of Nahant, Massachusetts, for $1.3 million. Built in 1955, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,353 square feet of living area.

Bay Island Park

Corey and Megan Scott, of Cumberland, Maine, sold their home at 3472 Anglin Drive to Christopher and Janelle Scott, of Morrill, Maine, for $1,175,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,446 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2018.

Sarasota Beach

Beverly Bada, of Punta Gorda, sold her home at 5541 Avenida Del Mare to Paul William Anderson, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,787 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2014.

Barry Jay Berkowitz and Clarice Christine Berkowitz, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5331 Calle Florida to William Miller, of Siesta Key, for $835,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,296 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2001.

House of the Sun

Janine Kroner, of Oakland, New Jersey, sold her Unit 402 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to Robert Anthony Usher Jr. and Jodi Usher, of Pasadena, Maryland, for $1.01 million. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It sold for $307,500 in 2017.

Casarina

Ronald and Marie Downie sold their Unit 204 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Chris Michalakos, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $901,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $212,000 in 1992.

Crystal Sands

Marie Pogmore, of Clearwater, sold her Unit 109 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Russell Family Trust LLC for $900,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $157,000 in 1986.

Peppertree Bay

H. Bryan Poff Jr. and Poff Family LLC sold the Unit 224-D condominium at 1075 W. Peppertree Drive to Lawrence Howard Baxter and Elizabeth Tolerton Mansfield, of Pelham, New York, for $725,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $362,000 in 2010.

Polynesian Gardens

Thomas Yeaman, trustee, of Apopka, sold the Unit S-2 condominium at 1218 Moonmist Circle to James and Amy Mangum, of Oakland, Maryland, for $680,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2017.

Siesta Shores

C. Garrett Durfee, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 430 Canal Road to Kevin and Laura Owens and Brandon Cuvelier, of Norwalk, Iowa, for $620,000. Built in 1955, it has one bedroom, one bath and 802 square feet of living area.

Bay Oaks

Joseph Martelli and Evangelina Vives, of Carolia, Puerto Rico, sold their Unit F-21 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Lay Khun Sy and Na Lim Sy, trustees, of Aliso Viejo, California, for $445,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 690 square feet of living area. It sold for $329,000 in 2005.

Sunrise Cove

Phillip Leon Stone and Linda Ann Stone, of Wadsworth, Ohio, sold their Unit 428 condominium at 9011 Midnight Pass Road to Peter Scott Laughlin and Elisabeth Anne Laughlin, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 783 square feet of living area. It sold for $368,000 in 2021.

PALMER RANCH

The Hamptons

Alan and Laurie Ratliff, trustees, of Wooster, Ohio, sold the home at 4993 Gardiners Bay Circle to Douglas Cabana and Dalila Tiab, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2018.

Tom Cooper and Marcy Nightingale, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, sold their home at 5045 Flagstone Drive to Caron Ward and Scott Alan Kearns, of Sarasota, for $830,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,206 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,000 in 2013.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Daniel Sullivan, of Lebanon, Ohio, sold his home at 8301 Alexandria Court to Douglas Mclean Kincade and Sandra Villegas, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,161 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2002.

Suzanne Burns, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8321 Canary Palm Court to Charles Macy Jr., of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $239,000 in 2000.

Villagewalk

Ellie Stutzman, of Sarasota, and Ingrid Stutzman, of Truckee, California, sold their home at 7678 Camminare Drive to Stuart and Elizabeth Nibley, of Bethesda, Maryland, for $560,100. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $339,000 in 2021.

Garden Homes at Esplanade

Lynn Levine, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 5-104 condominium at 12401 Osorio Court to Robert and Jean Robinson, of Marysville, Ohio, for $535,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,900 in 2020.

Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO Alan Dillman IRA sold the Unit 104 condominium at 12405 Osorio Court to Teresa Martens, trustee, of Sarasota, for $516,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $297,900 in 2020.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

Mary Jo Kate Blascovich, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8640 Stargazer St. to Aleksey Sundeyev, of San Francisco, for $468,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2019.

Village Des Pins

Doris White, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 126 condominium at 3624 Pine Point Circle to Richard and Marlene Peterson, of Frazee, Minnesota, for $455,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,353 square feet of living area. It sold for $143,000 in 2004.

Coquitoven LLC sold the Unit 131 condominium at 3675 White Pine Court to Shirley Yee, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,353 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 1999.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Christopher Verville and Holly Koch, of Osprey, sold their home at 388 Bunker Hill to Nick and Dany LLC for $2.74 million. Built in 1999, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,937 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.14 million in 2020.

Bob and Joan Brakel, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 671 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Lawrence Alan Schiff and Susan Lynn Zemmel, of Haverford, Pennsylvania, for $1,895,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $932,100 in 2001.

Bruce and Denise McBrearty, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, sold their home at 538 Dove Pointe to Deepak Nair, of Osprey, for $1.55 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,346 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2013.

Rivendell

Nordine Gaugau and Faiza Mehdi, of Mc Lean, Virginia, sold their home at 726 Shadow Bay Way to Paul Raymond Muther and Antriece Moore Muther, of Osprey, for $1,057,000. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,258 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2010.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Jason and Krista Skaarup, of Osprey, sold their home at 1475 Seafarer Drive to KSB Holdings LLC for $775,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,174 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2021.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Jeffrey and Linda Anthony, of Osprey, sold their home at 769 Placid Lake Drive to Juntao Wu and Chun Zhan, of Osprey, for $675,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,949 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,100 in 2002.

NOKOMIS

Twin Laurel Estates

Jennifer DiPiazza, of Venice, sold the home at 1110 Twin Laurel Blvd. to 1114 TLB LLC for $2.4 million. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,988 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2018.

Calusa Lakes

Barbara Zito, of Nokomis, sold the home at 2006 Tocobaga Lane to Ronald and Belinda Essenpreis, of The Villages, for $807,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2020.

Monte and Mary Beth Chance, of Punta Gorda, sold their home at 2110 Timucua Trail to Anatoliy Altukhov and Olga Altukhova, of Vancouver, Washington, for $560,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,782 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2014.

Sorrento Woods

JR SW HOLDINGS LLC sold the home at 1419 Vermeer Drive to Stacie Herrera and Roland Marcotte and Gilbert and Barbara Herrera, of Nokomis, for $695,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,370 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2019.

Mission Valley Estates

Robert Merrill and Christine Anne Mack, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1800 Mackintosh Blvd. to 560 Crane Prairie LLC for $625,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,932 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2014.

Sorrento East

Jason Sulvinski and Mandy Schottenstein, of Venice, sold their home at 108 Corot Drive to Conor and Megan Peters, of Nokomis, for $467,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,490 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,000 in 2017.