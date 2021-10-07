Tower Residences condo is week's top seller at $5.3 million

A condominium in The Tower Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Karen Valentino, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1803 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to David and Myrna Band, of Sarasota, for $5.3 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,668 square feet of living area. It sold for $4 million in 2011.

Top sellers around the area SIESTA KEY Mira Mar Beach LOUATKELLY LLC, YIV 5290 LLC and EF 5290 LLC sold the home at 5290 Avenida Navarra to Beach Lovers Paradise LLC for $5 million. Built in 2021, it has seven bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,641 square feet of living area. PALMER RANCH Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch William and Ana Byrne, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6259 Anise Drive to Brian and Lisa Wheeler, of Manalapan, New Jersey, for $1.1 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,087 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2015. OSPREY Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve Renate Brennwald, of Sarasota, sold her home at 77 Bay Head Lane to Ronald Johncox, trustee, of Osprey, for $835,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in May. NOKOMIS Mission Estates Harry and Angela Rapkin sold their home at 588 Capistrano Drive to Collin and Catherine Laster, of Nokomis, for $775,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,312 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Stillwater on the Bay

Balazs Szabo and Angela Kelo Gere, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1640 Bay Harbor Lane to Lawrence Timmons, of Sarasota, for $4.05 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,093 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.15 million in 2013.

The BLVD of Sarasota

The BLVD Sarasota LLC sold the Unit 1702 condominium at 540 N. Tamiami Trail to Josef Matosevic and Maria Del Pilar Matosevic, of Sarasota, for $3.7 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,962 square feet of living area.

Vue

Marcia Scott, trustee, of Boca Grande, sold the Unit 1907 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Derek Michael Cicerone, of Nokomis, for $3,495,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 2,557 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,559,800 in 2018.

The Tower Residences

Steven Fine sold the Unit 1005 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Gail Katz and Lori Henry, trustees, of Sarasota, for $3,074,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,659 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.2 million in 2003.

Marina Tower

Marie Chagnon, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 503 condominium at 1233 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael Dupuis and Martha Dupuis, trustees, of Woburn, Massachusetts, for $1,675,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,035 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2016.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 807 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Judith Leventhal, of Sarasota, for $959,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $438,500 in 2000.

La Linda Terrace

Paula Abney, trustee, of Howey in the Hills, sold the home at 2159 Hawthorne St. to Mathew Robert Helme and Lauren Baker Helme, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,861 square feet of living area. It sold for $347,500 in 2012.

Rustic Lodge

Jesse Yuvali and Sharon Lori Tannenbaum sold their home at 2422 Prospect St. to Anthony Nuccio and Bailey Wilson, of Sarasota, for $749,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,828 square feet of living area. It sold for $483,400 in 2017.

Hunt William Sparra and Jacqueline Thomas McFadden, of Richmond, Virginia, sold their home at 2569 Prospect St. to Carolyn Lowell, trustee, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,241 square feet of living area. It sold for $531,400 in 2019.

Gulfstream Towers

Kathi Jenkins, trustee, of Hingham, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 905 condominium at 33 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Kathleen Eyles, of Sarasota, for $620,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,508 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2002.

McClellan Park

Norman Addison Worthington III and Susan Marie Keating, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2229 McClellan Parkway to Camlin Home Corp. for $610,500. Built in 1930, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,035 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.78 million in 2020.

Pier 550

Becky Pomfret, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 6 condominium at 590 Golden Gate Point to Hengrave LLC for $610,000. Built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 570 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2011.

Ringling Boulevard

Mats and Isis Rosander sold their home at 2557 Ringling Blvd. to Nicholas William Makris and Su Ann Makris, of McLean, Virginia, for $600,000. Built in 1949, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,445 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2006.

Indian Beach

Christian St. John, of Ellenton, sold his home at 710 40th St. to OfferPad (SPVBORROWER1) LLC for $553,500. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,814 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2020.

Palm Lakes

Loretta Lockhart, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6124 Olive Ave. to Brandon and Claire Dundore and Arin Abbott and Scott Broadstone, of Aurora, Colorado, for $500,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,308 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2013.

Gulf Gate

Axios Property and Investments LLC sold the home at 2708 Safe Harbor Drive to Daniel and Kimberly Flynn, of Sarasota, for $499,000. Built in 1965, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,816 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,500 in 2019.

Central Park

Robert and Laura Flynn, of Arnold, Maryland, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 835 S. Osprey Ave. to Anglee Reichheld, trustee, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2017.

South Gate

Carla Helm, Claudia Law and Franklin Stoudt, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2515 Grove St. to Ian and Holly Swift, of Sarasota, for $469,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,640 square feet of living area.

Pamela Price sold the home at 2644 Siesta Drive to Maria Lygnos, trustee, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,653 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,000 in 2015.

Bellevue Terrace

Laura and David Gwatney sold their home at 3045 Hatton St. to Chad and Heather Heiniger, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,645 square feet of living area. It sold for $147,300 in 2010.

Cityscape at Courthouse Centre

Donna Manson, of Norwalk, Connecticut, sold her Unit 5 condominium at 1990 Main St. to Lakhbir and Jasbir Hayre, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,453 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2019.

Pelican Cove

Ralph Arnsdorf and Carol McAfee, of Baltimore, Maryland, sold their Unit 172 condominium at 1505 Pelican Point Drive to David and Sheryl McAfee, of McLean, Virginia, for $400,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2013.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

Joshua and Jessica Briscoe sold their home at 5206 Cape Leyte Drive to Mindy Wright, of Franklin, Tennessee, for $1.45 million. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,509 square feet of living area.

Gulf and Bay Club

Jorge and Angela Ferrari, of Cuagimalpa, Mexico, sold their Unit 407 condominium at 5750 Midnight Pass Road to Mark Alexander Dziewit and Maria Del Carmen Benavides, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, for $1 million. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 1999.

Boca Siesta

Marcia Klima, of Darien, Illinois, sold her Unit 101 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to John Leland Church Jr. and Nancy Pitts Church, of Brentwood, Tennessee, for $835,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,465 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2013.

Beach Way Apartments

Jennifer Dwyer, of Savannah, Georgia, sold her Unit J-1 condominium at 5600 Beach Way Drive to Jennifer Wright and Patrick Seese, of Columbine Valley, Colorado, for $595,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,182 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2015.

Harmony

Fredric and Lisa Bouillerce, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4852 Featherbed Lane to K2ORSAS LLC for $574,000. Built in 1966, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,439 square feet of living area. It sold for $452,500 in 2002.

Beach Club of Siesta Key

LJ Siesta LLC sold the Unit 104B condominium at 1020 Sun N Sea Drive to Thomas and Rosanne Dutzer, of Commerce City, Colorado, for $475,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 752 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2018.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Gideon Vandegrift and Sarah Elizabeth West, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5720 Autumn Fern Circle to Andrew and Lindsay Wegesin, of Sarasota, for $905,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,458 square feet of living area. It sold for $568,800 in 2018.

William and Suzanne West, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5748 Liatris Circle to Mark Grogan and Kelly Morgan Grogan, of The Colony, Texas, for $679,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,700 in 2017.

Holly and James Bowers, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5929 Anise Drive to Zillow Homes Property Trust for $621,200. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,400 in 2017.

Promenade Estates

Francis St. Pierre and Rebecca Longino St. Pierre sold their home at 12572 Night View Drive to Lakmal Silva and Jacintha Wickeramanayake, of Sarasota, for $545,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,400 in 2020.

Turtle Rock

Mary Frances Morgan, trustee, of Norwood Park Township, Illinois, sold the home at 5117 Brooksbend Circle to Elena and Philip Grayton, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,622 square feet of living area. It sold for $329,000 in 2017.

Villagewalk

5380 Cambiago St. LLC sold the home at 5380 Cambiago St. to Deirdre Bradley-Williams, of Sarasota, for $429,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in May.

OSPREY

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Larry Fisher and Karen Orr, of Osprey, sold their Unit 402 condominium at 3603 N. Point Road to Ted and Eileen Killilea, of Highlands, New Jersey, for $699,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,545 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2018.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

George and Deborah Berzins, of Alexandria, Virginia, sold their home at 679 Rivendell Blvd. to Steven Sopko and Linda Zettergren Sopko, of Osprey, for $625,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2006.

Palms at Casey Key

Jeffrey and Jessica Olsen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4421 Conchfish Lane to Madelein Gregory and Andrew Lawrence, of Osprey, for $568,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,133 square feet of living area. It sold for $338,000 in 2018.