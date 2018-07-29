Top sale: Beyond the gates of $4,825,000 bayfront home

The home at 1001 Tocobaga Lane recently sold for $4,825,000. The waterfront home features views spanning from the bay to downtown Sarasota.

The house was completed in 2017 to the latest hurricane code, with five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a pool and 5,274 square feet of living area.

Lorinn and Donald Smith, of Sarasota, sold the home to Craig and Kimberly Johnson, of Sarasota, for $4,825,000. It previously sold for $1,856,300 in 2015.

Kim Ogilvie, of Michael Saunders & Co., co-listed the home with Drew Russell, also of Michael Saunders & Co. “The owners created a real resort-like feeling that was extremely attractive," Ogilvie said. "We had a lot of interest in the property from different buyers. The proximity to downtown, the airport were very appealing to buyers looking at the property. It kind of fit a unique niche to be that size in that location at that price.”

The three-floor home features expanses of glass to preserve views and allow the home to flow seamlessly to the outdoors. The pool and spa outside is adorned with twin fire bowls, a master suite sitting area with multicolor LED backlit fireplace and a fire pit area. The property also features a deepwater dock with 14,000-pound and 10,000-pound boat lifts.

The home also includes a private elevator, new plumbing and electric.