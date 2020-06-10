Jarred Flahive, a senior at The Out-of-Door Academy, leaned outside his car window May 30 as he waved goodbye to teachers and staff members.

ODA’s teachers and staff congratulated graduating seniors while cheering for them during a parade down Deer Drive. As seniors passed by, they saw large photos of themselves staked in the ground.

After going through the parade route, Flahive joined his classmates in the Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church for a fireworks show.

“It was amazing what they put on for us, honestly,” Flahive said. “[The fireworks were] the icing on the cake.”