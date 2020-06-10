 Skip to main content
Fernando Azcona-Meza, a math teacher at Out-of-Door Academy's upper school, congratulates seniors during the parade. Courtesy photo.

Thunderous sendoff for ODA seniors

Senior Julien Brown brings an oversized cutout to celebrate his graduation from Out-of-Door Academy. Courtesy photo.

Senior BreAnn Brown accepts a gift from Head of School David Mahler. Courtesy photo.

Senior Colin Castro and his family enjoy the festivities at Out-of-Door Academy. Courtesy photo.

Lisa Cheney, a marine science teacher at Out-of-Door Academy's lower school, cheers for seniors. Courtesy photo.

Senior Connor Cintron attends the Class of 2020 parade that goes down Deer Drive. Out-of-Door Academy posted large photos of the seniors along the sidewalk. Courtesy photo.

Senior Jarred Flahive leans outside his car window while waving to teachers and staff members. "It was amazing what they put on for us honestly," Flahive says. Courtesy photo.

Senior Hannah Greenblott sits in her family's convertible while going through the parade. Out-of-Door Academy surprised seniors with fireworks after the parade. Courtesy photo.

Erin Harding, a history teacher at Out-of-Door Academy's upper school, celebrates the seniors. Courtesy photo.

Senior Elle LaClair waves to teachers and staff members as she goes through the parade. Courtesy photo.

Senior Joey Palmer thanks Out-of-Door Academy teachers and staff members during the school's parade for seniors. Courtesy photo.

Out-of-Door Academy middle school teachers Kymberli Rivers and Alexandra Lonsdale congratulates seniors as they drive through the parade. Courtesy photo.

Senior Tomas Giacinti accepts a Class of 2020 keepsake from David Mahler, Out-of-Door Academy's head of school. Courtesy photo.

ODA surprises seniors with fireworks and a parade.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Jarred Flahive, a senior at The Out-of-Door Academy, leaned outside his car window May 30 as he waved goodbye to teachers and staff members.

ODA’s teachers and staff congratulated graduating seniors while cheering for them during a parade down Deer Drive. As seniors passed by, they saw large photos of themselves staked in the ground.

After going through the parade route, Flahive joined his classmates in the Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church for a fireworks show.

“It was amazing what they put on for us, honestly,” Flahive said. “[The fireworks were] the icing on the cake.”

