The three-story guest house features an elevator and surrounding waterfront views.

Three-home estate on Casey Key listed for $7,975,000

Monday, Jul. 16, 2018 |

The three-story guest house features an elevator and surrounding waterfront views.

The guest home features waterfront views.

The guest home features waterfront views.

The guest home features waterfront views.

The guest home features waterfront views.

Situated on 200 feet of private beachfront, the guest home overlooks the gulf.

Situated on 200 feet of private beachfront, the guest home overlooks the gulf.

The guest home overlooks the gulf.

The guest home overlooks the gulf.

The main home features botanical gardens around the property.

The main home features botanical gardens around the property.

The home at 916 N. Casey Key Road features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The home at 916 N. Casey Key Road features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Entrance of the main home at 916 N. Casey Key Road.

Entrance of the main home at 916 N. Casey Key Road.

The main home features marble flooring in the great room.

The main home features marble flooring in the great room.

The pool of the main home looks out over the bayfront.

The pool of the main home looks out over the bayfront.

The main home features a private dock with a boat lift.

The main home features a private dock with a boat lift.

The main home features a private dock with a boat lift.

The main home features a private dock with a boat lift.

The main home overlooks the bayfront.

The main home overlooks the bayfront.

The three-home estate spans from the gulf to the bay.

The three-home estate spans from the gulf to the bay.

The three-story guest house overlooks the gulf.

The three-story guest house overlooks the gulf.

The estate features a main house and two guest homes on a private beach.
by: Observer Staff Staff

A Casey Key estate, located at 916 N. Casey Key Road, was listed July 11 for $7,975,000. The estate, which includes property that spans gulf to bay, features three houses: a main house, and two guest homes on 200 feet of private beachfront. 

The main house has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,555 square feet of living area, according to property records. It was originally built in 1973. According to a news release from listing agent Judy Kepecz-Hays, with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, the main house features marble flooring in the great room, kitchen and living room, along with a bayfront pool, botanical garden and private dock with lift. 

The two guest houses reside on the gulf side of the property. The three-story guest home has an elevator and tower balcony. 

"This beachfront estate is a tropical oasis and makes you feel like you are on your own private island," Kepecz-Hays said. 

 

 

 

