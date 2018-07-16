Three-home estate on Casey Key listed for $7,975,000

A Casey Key estate, located at 916 N. Casey Key Road, was listed July 11 for $7,975,000. The estate, which includes property that spans gulf to bay, features three houses: a main house, and two guest homes on 200 feet of private beachfront.

The main house has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,555 square feet of living area, according to property records. It was originally built in 1973. According to a news release from listing agent Judy Kepecz-Hays, with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, the main house features marble flooring in the great room, kitchen and living room, along with a bayfront pool, botanical garden and private dock with lift.

The two guest houses reside on the gulf side of the property. The three-story guest home has an elevator and tower balcony.

"This beachfront estate is a tropical oasis and makes you feel like you are on your own private island," Kepecz-Hays said.