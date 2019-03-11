 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Kate Honea, Education Director Christopher Hird and DNG Program Director Lisa Townsend

The Sarasota Ballet stays on pointe with helping students

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Kate Honea, Education Director Christopher Hird and DNG Program Director Lisa Townsend

Buy this Photo
Donna Koffman and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Donna Koffman and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Buy this Photo
Susan M. Larson, Donna Maytham and Sarah Skebba

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Susan M. Larson, Donna Maytham and Sarah Skebba

Buy this Photo
Chad Morrison and Lynda Doery

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Chad Morrison and Lynda Doery

Buy this Photo
Dick Johnson and Katherine Martucci

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Dick Johnson and Katherine Martucci

Buy this Photo
The DNG students made the centerpieces with origami artist Kuniko Yamamoto

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

The DNG students made the centerpieces with origami artist Kuniko Yamamoto

Buy this Photo
Jan Sirota and Fred Doery

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Jan Sirota and Fred Doery

Buy this Photo
Barbara Jacob, Donna Mateer, Sue Gordon and Pat Klugherz

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Barbara Jacob, Donna Mateer, Sue Gordon and Pat Klugherz

Buy this Photo
Maureen St. Onge, Molly Jackson, Roxie Jerde, Audrey Robbins and Leslie Jones

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Maureen St. Onge, Molly Jackson, Roxie Jerde, Audrey Robbins and Leslie Jones

Buy this Photo
A dessert cup was on the tables before guests arrived.

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

A dessert cup was on the tables before guests arrived.

Buy this Photo
The On Pointe Luncheon was held at Michael's On East.

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

The On Pointe Luncheon was held at Michael's On East.

Buy this Photo
Anna Roberts and Debbie Griffin

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Anna Roberts and Debbie Griffin

Buy this Photo
A summer salad was served for lunch.

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

A summer salad was served for lunch.

Buy this Photo
Bob Griffiths and Carol Lackey

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Bob Griffiths and Carol Lackey

Buy this Photo
Director Iain Webb and Education Director Christopher Hird

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

Director Iain Webb and Education Director Christopher Hird

Buy this Photo
The origami was made by Kuniko Yamamoto and the DNG students

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019 |

The origami was made by Kuniko Yamamoto and the DNG students

Buy this Photo
Share
The On Pointe Luncheon was hosted March 11 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The On Pointe Luncheon March 11 at Michael's On East was held to help the Dance – The Next Generation (DNG) program. 

The program helps students grades 3rd through high school seniors who are at risk for dropping out of school. The program is currently in its 10th year and was founded by Jean Weidner Goldstein.

Director of Education & Principal Christopher Hird started the program off with a welcome. After a video presentation, the DNG students performed a dance number for the attendees. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement