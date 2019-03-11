The Sarasota Ballet stays on pointe with helping students

The On Pointe Luncheon March 11 at Michael's On East was held to help the Dance – The Next Generation (DNG) program.

The program helps students grades 3rd through high school seniors who are at risk for dropping out of school. The program is currently in its 10th year and was founded by Jean Weidner Goldstein.

Director of Education & Principal Christopher Hird started the program off with a welcome. After a video presentation, the DNG students performed a dance number for the attendees.