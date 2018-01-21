 Skip to main content
Glass artist Beth Lipman, Dave Hickie and Laura Donefer, glass artist

The Ringling unveils new glass exhibit space

The Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion's sculptural glass façade gives guests a glimpse of works inside.

Mark Pritchett, Nancy and Phil Kotler, Steven High, Warren Coville, John Thraser, Margot Coville and Veronica Brady celebrate the ribbon cutting.

Nancy and Phil Kotler, Steven High, Warren Coville, John Thraser and Margot Coville rejoice after the ribbon is officially cut.

Mark Pritchett, Nancy and Phil Kotler, Steven High, Warren Coville, John Thraser, Margot Coville and Veronica Brady celebrate the ribbon cutting.

Charlie Huisking and Peggy Shannon

Donors Phil and Nancy Kotler welcome guests to the new pavilion.

Mary Lou and Bill O’Toole

Larry Thompson and Rebecca Donelson

Keith Monda and Jay McHargue

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Senior Vice President for Philanthropy Veronica Brady addresses the crowd.

Grant Krasemann and Kim Coville-Krasemann

Margo and Hays Layerd

Florida State University President John Thrasher

Donors, Gulf Coast Community Foundation employees and several team members from The Ringling and Florida State University pose with the ceremonial scissors.

Jenni and Paul Hudson, Phil and Nancy Kotler and Duncan McClellan

Tom and Dawn Jennings

Executive Director of The Ringling Steven High welcomes guests.

The Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion officially opened Jan. 21

Veronica Brady and Anna Von Gehr

The 5,500-square-foot building was designed by Lewis + Whitlock. Courtesy photo

The majority of the glass displayed initially in the new pavilion will come from the gift of The Philip and Nancy Kotler Glass Collection and the gift of The Warren J. and Margot E. Coville Glass Collection. Courtesy photo

The Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion officially opened Jan. 21 at The Ringling.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The Ringling added a new kind of art to its extensive displays Jan. 21.

The new Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion completes multiple museum initiatives: the development and display of The Ringling’s studio glass collection, a formal entrance for the Historic Asolo Theater, rehearsal spaces for guest performing artists and another prominent work of architecture on The Ringling campus.

Top donors and other supporters of the museum gathered for an official ribbon cutting Jan. 21 before the public reveal the following day. After several speeches, these VIPs were the first guests to get a look inside the new glass pavilion.

“Today is about the power of philanthropy,” Gulf Coast Community Foundation Senior Vice President for Philanthropy Veronica Brady said to the crowd. “We are now a mecca for studio glass.”

Executive Director of The Ringling Steven High said he was thankful for the museum’s 18-year partnership with Florida State University for helping make developments like this possible — and thankful for the landscapers who finished the beautification process at 10:30 p.m. the night before.

“The Ringling is truly a jewel in the crown of our preeminent university,” said Florida State University President John Thrasher. “This is a gift to this community and it will remain free so anyone can experience it.”

 

