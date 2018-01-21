The Ringling unveils new glass exhibit space

The Ringling added a new kind of art to its extensive displays Jan. 21.

The new Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion completes multiple museum initiatives: the development and display of The Ringling’s studio glass collection, a formal entrance for the Historic Asolo Theater, rehearsal spaces for guest performing artists and another prominent work of architecture on The Ringling campus.

Top donors and other supporters of the museum gathered for an official ribbon cutting Jan. 21 before the public reveal the following day. After several speeches, these VIPs were the first guests to get a look inside the new glass pavilion.

“Today is about the power of philanthropy,” Gulf Coast Community Foundation Senior Vice President for Philanthropy Veronica Brady said to the crowd. “We are now a mecca for studio glass.”

Executive Director of The Ringling Steven High said he was thankful for the museum’s 18-year partnership with Florida State University for helping make developments like this possible — and thankful for the landscapers who finished the beautification process at 10:30 p.m. the night before.

“The Ringling is truly a jewel in the crown of our preeminent university,” said Florida State University President John Thrasher. “This is a gift to this community and it will remain free so anyone can experience it.”