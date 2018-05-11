 Skip to main content
Amy Anthofer and Nurse of the Year Charlene Chirillo

The Resort at Longboat Key Club thanks nurses

Amy Anthofer and Nurse of the Year Charlene Chirillo

Attendees got to take starfish-shaped cookies home.

Attendees got to take starfish-shaped cookies home.

Michael Fitzgerald, Kimberly Grissom and Deborah Allen

Michael Fitzgerald, Kimberly Grissom and Deborah Allen

Amy Anthofer Nurse of the Year honorable mention Sheera Thomas

Amy Anthofer Nurse of the Year honorable mention Sheera Thomas

Amy Anthofer and Kristina Jackson, who was awarded as the nurse most recognized by her peers.

Amy Anthofer and Kristina Jackson, who was awarded as the nurse most recognized by her peers.

Latoya Wright, Cindy Drew and Dana Cukan

Latoya Wright, Cindy Drew and Dana Cukan

Cindy Drew, Pam Cornett, Matthew Thompson, Kimberly Beck and Dana Cukan

Cindy Drew, Pam Cornett, Matthew Thompson, Kimberly Beck and Dana Cukan

Floral centerpieces adorned each table.

Floral centerpieces adorned each table.

Yanara Perez and Kris Karr

Yanara Perez and Kris Karr

Heather Ahnen, Kimberly Towne and Alexis Schultz

Heather Ahnen, Kimberly Towne and Alexis Schultz

One nurse was awarded a VIP package to The Resort at Longboat Key Club.

One nurse was awarded a VIP package to The Resort at Longboat Key Club.

Christina Smith, Elena Rutaro,Stephanie McKinnon, Bridget Ratner, Kate Lunde and Toni Nolan

Christina Smith, Elena Rutaro,Stephanie McKinnon, Bridget Ratner, Kate Lunde and Toni Nolan

Amy Anthofer Nurse of the Year honorable mention Sheera Thomas

Amy Anthofer Nurse of the Year honorable mention Sheera Thomas

Kent Kauffman with Nurse of the Year Charlene Chirillo

Kent Kauffman with Nurse of the Year Charlene Chirillo

To finish off National Nurses Week, the Resort honored area nurses with lunch on May 11.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

As National Nurses Week comes to a close, The Resort at Longboat Key Club is recognizing local medical professionals.

On May 11, area nurses and other medical professionals gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom for a luncheon and an award ceremony.

In the weeks leading up to the luncheon, nurses were nominated to attend the lunch and to receive awards. This year, three awards were given out. Charlene Chirillo was recognized as nurse of the year, Sheera Thomas was awarded an honorable mention for nurse of the year and Kristina Jackson was named most recognizable by her peers.

For her recognition, Chirillo received a VIP package that includes a one-night stay at the resort.

“The event celebrates the outstanding efforts individuals and medical professionals put forth every day to improve the lives of others,” a statement from The Resort at Longboat Key Club said.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

