The Resort at Longboat Key Club thanks nurses

As National Nurses Week comes to a close, The Resort at Longboat Key Club is recognizing local medical professionals.

On May 11, area nurses and other medical professionals gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom for a luncheon and an award ceremony.

In the weeks leading up to the luncheon, nurses were nominated to attend the lunch and to receive awards. This year, three awards were given out. Charlene Chirillo was recognized as nurse of the year, Sheera Thomas was awarded an honorable mention for nurse of the year and Kristina Jackson was named most recognizable by her peers.

For her recognition, Chirillo received a VIP package that includes a one-night stay at the resort.

“The event celebrates the outstanding efforts individuals and medical professionals put forth every day to improve the lives of others,” a statement from The Resort at Longboat Key Club said.