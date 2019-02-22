The new word on the street in Sarasota

People who are especially passionate about teaching literacy congregated at Michael's on East on Feb. 22 to celebrate the 12th Literacy Matters Luncheon hosted by the Literacy Council of Sarasota. Over 100 people came out to support the organization.

The Literacy Council of Sarasota uses this event to award those who have supported local literacy efforts. This year, the James E. Duffy Friend of Literacy Award was given to Children First. The Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Roger Eales, who said he's one of five people in the area that speak Congolese, and one of them is a young girl currently educated Literacy Council of Sarasota.

Robert Shindler, author of "Hot Dogs and Hamburgers: Unlocking Life's Potential by Inspiring Literacy at Any Age," was the guest speaker for the event.