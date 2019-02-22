 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Literacy Council of Sarasota Board President Vincente Medine with LCS Executive Director Tom Melville

The new word on the street in Sarasota

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Literacy Council of Sarasota Board President Vincente Medine with LCS Executive Director Tom Melville

Buy this Photo
Jane Zepf, Larry Mercker and Karin Griffith

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Jane Zepf, Larry Mercker and Karin Griffith

Buy this Photo
Board member Jane Govoni, Leo Govoni and board member Carol Darling

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Board member Jane Govoni, Leo Govoni and board member Carol Darling

Buy this Photo
The orchids, which served as the centerpiece for the tables, were for sale for a $30 donation.

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

The orchids, which served as the centerpiece for the tables, were for sale for a $30 donation.

Buy this Photo
The pink napkins matched the pink accent colors around the room.

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

The pink napkins matched the pink accent colors around the room.

Buy this Photo
Diana Harrington played the piano as guests entered the luncheon.

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Diana Harrington played the piano as guests entered the luncheon.

Buy this Photo
Beverly and Michael Budin

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Beverly and Michael Budin

Buy this Photo
Luncheon Planning Committee member Susan Bergstrom with Andrew Shindler and Rob Shindler, the guest speaker of the night.

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Luncheon Planning Committee member Susan Bergstrom with Andrew Shindler and Rob Shindler, the guest speaker of the night.

Buy this Photo
Mimi Bourven and John Greco

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Mimi Bourven and John Greco

Buy this Photo
Carol Clarke and Ron DiPillo

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Carol Clarke and Ron DiPillo

Buy this Photo
Pat and Ken Wilson

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Pat and Ken Wilson

Buy this Photo
Board members Nada Vanous and Linda Jones

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Board members Nada Vanous and Linda Jones

Buy this Photo
Mary Lou Johnson, Mary Piotrowski and Penny Thomas

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Mary Lou Johnson, Mary Piotrowski and Penny Thomas

Buy this Photo
Susan Ritchey and Elizabeth Smith

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Susan Ritchey and Elizabeth Smith

Buy this Photo
Bob Kenel and Demetrio Garcia

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Bob Kenel and Demetrio Garcia

Buy this Photo
Deborah Chapman, Barbara Richards and Judy Gee

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Deborah Chapman, Barbara Richards and Judy Gee

Buy this Photo
James Duffy, the honorary chair of the event, spoke a few words of why it's important for everyone to be literate.

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

James Duffy, the honorary chair of the event, spoke a few words of why it's important for everyone to be literate.

Buy this Photo
Vincente Medina awards Children First representative Jack Baker with the James E. Duffy Friend of Literacy Award.

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Vincente Medina awards Children First representative Jack Baker with the James E. Duffy Friend of Literacy Award.

Buy this Photo
Vincente Medina awards Roger Eales with the Volunteer of the Year award.

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 |

Vincente Medina awards Roger Eales with the Volunteer of the Year award.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 12th Literacy Matters Luncheon took place on Feb. 22.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

People who are especially passionate about teaching literacy congregated at Michael's on East on Feb. 22 to celebrate the 12th Literacy Matters Luncheon hosted by the Literacy Council of Sarasota. Over 100 people came out to support the organization.

The Literacy Council of Sarasota uses this event to award those who have supported local literacy efforts. This year, the James E. Duffy Friend of Literacy Award was given to Children First. The Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Roger Eales, who said he's one of five people in the area that speak Congolese, and one of them is a young girl currently educated Literacy Council of Sarasota.

Robert Shindler, author of "Hot Dogs and Hamburgers: Unlocking Life's Potential by Inspiring Literacy at Any Age," was the guest speaker for the event. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement