The Classical Academy blossoms at gala

The Classical Academy of Sarasota is growing as it goes.

The school’s fourth annual gala, “Crescit Eundo,” indicated just that.

The funds raised at the Feb. 3 event will go toward constructing a new building with 10 additional classrooms for the school.

As 150 guests gathered at Laurel Oak Country Club, they enjoyed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres while mingling the silent auction tables. They bid on items ranging from Busch Garden tickets to Kendra Scott jewelry before sitting down to dinner.