The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime hosts a fun fashion show

Bikinis, bulldogs and bloody marys, oh my!

The first Bikini, Bulldogs and Bloody Marys event took place on April 13 at The Bazaar at Apricot and Lime. The bikinis, and other bathing suit looks were worn during the fashion show and made by JP Holahan Swimwear. Guests were served bloody mary cocktails in a Campbell's Soup can with bamboo straws.

The Florida English Bulldog Rescue brought several Bulldogs who are up for adoption for guests to love on and to bring awareness to the group. The proceeds for the event benefit Every Child, a local nonprofit in Sarasota.