All of the bulldogs at the fashion show are up for adoption.

The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime hosts a fun fashion show

Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019 |

Cupcake is one of the dogs up for adoption in Florida English Bulldog Rescue.

Cupcake is one of the dogs up for adoption in Florida English Bulldog Rescue.

Sid Vihlen

Sid Vihlen

Kristen Goulet and Alicia Larkins

Kristen Goulet and Alicia Larkins

The bloody marys were served in Campbell's Soup cans.

The bloody marys were served in Campbell's Soup cans.

Margie Mandell and Maggie Robinson

Margie Mandell and Maggie Robinson

Shelly Vihlen, Paige Gullotti with Foxy the Pomeranian and Eileen Holmes

Shelly Vihlen, Paige Gullotti with Foxy the Pomeranian and Eileen Holmes

Jenny Alday Townsend, Roxanne Summerville, Kim Livengood and Susie Chinn

Jenny Alday Townsend, Roxanne Summerville, Kim Livengood and Susie Chinn

Carol Strickland and Roxanne Holahan

Carol Strickland and Roxanne Holahan

Mary Pat Radford and Heidi Anderson

Mary Pat Radford and Heidi Anderson

Paige Gullotti and Foxy show off their summer wear on the runway.

Paige Gullotti and Foxy show off their summer wear on the runway.

Leah Bunning wore a one piece suit for one of her trips down the runway.

Leah Bunning wore a one piece suit for one of her trips down the runway.

Nick Beckett was the only male model, but still goofed around with the audience to model his bathing suit shorts.

Nick Beckett was the only male model, but still goofed around with the audience to model his bathing suit shorts.

The Bikinis, Bulldogs and Bloody Mary fashion show benefited Every Child.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Bikinis, bulldogs and bloody marys, oh my!

The first Bikini, Bulldogs and Bloody Marys event took place on April 13 at The Bazaar at Apricot and Lime. The bikinis, and other bathing suit looks were worn during the fashion show and made by JP Holahan Swimwear. Guests were served bloody mary cocktails in a Campbell's Soup can with bamboo straws. 

The Florida English Bulldog Rescue brought several Bulldogs who are up for adoption for guests to love on and to bring awareness to the group. The proceeds for the event benefit Every Child, a local nonprofit in Sarasota. 

