Yoga instructors Chelsea Roberts and Jessica Lafalke

The art of yoga at The Ringling

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Ana Hagimasur, Angela Moon and Dale Boggs.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Marilou Handloser and Susan Tagle

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Lynn Morris of SaraFresh brought her juice truck to offer refreshing drinks after the yoga workout.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Yoga participants got to stretch and pose in front of Ai Weiwei's "Circle of Animals / Zodiac Heads."

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Chelsea Roberts walks the lawn to make sure poses were on point.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Dozens of yogis followed instructors through a relaxing practice.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Yoga participants meditate as the sun goes down.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Meg Metcalf guides participants through poses.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

With a microphone in hand, Ashley Stewart leads yogis through their practice

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Jessica Lafalke assists a yogi with her pose.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Joshua Martin leads participants through a variety of poses.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Art and wellness come together to offer museum-goers a new way to nourish the mind, body and soul.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Yogis and art lovers got the chance to downward dog and vinyasa away along the lawn facing the “Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads” sculptures at the Ringling on Thursday as part of the museum’s Art After 5 event.

Yoga instructors from The Yoga Shack Studios led dozens of participants through a calming and meditative yoga practice as the sun set over Sarasota Bay. This is the second event in a series of yoga sessions The Ringling is offering in different locations throughout the museum. In partnership with lululemon Sarasota, the yoga classes offer museum-goers a new and immersive way to experience the estate of The Ringling. The next event will take place at the Museum of Art Courtyard in March.

