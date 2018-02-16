The art of yoga at The Ringling

Yogis and art lovers got the chance to downward dog and vinyasa away along the lawn facing the “Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads” sculptures at the Ringling on Thursday as part of the museum’s Art After 5 event.

Yoga instructors from The Yoga Shack Studios led dozens of participants through a calming and meditative yoga practice as the sun set over Sarasota Bay. This is the second event in a series of yoga sessions The Ringling is offering in different locations throughout the museum. In partnership with lululemon Sarasota, the yoga classes offer museum-goers a new and immersive way to experience the estate of The Ringling. The next event will take place at the Museum of Art Courtyard in March.