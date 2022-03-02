 Skip to main content
Honoree Rabbi Elaine Glickman with Rabbi Brenner Glickman

Temple Emanu-El honors Elaine Glickman at anniversary celebration

Honoree Rabbi Elaine Glickman with Rabbi Brenner Glickman

The temple celebrated its 65th anniversary.

Ben and Sharon Kunkel

Ben and Sharon Kunkel

Co-chairwoman Gloria Weed welcomes guests.

Barbara Meltzer with Rhea Hughes and Philip Meltzer

Barbara Meltzer with Rhea Hughes and Philip Meltzer

Sandy and Howard Schapiro with Ike and Judith Koziol

Co-chairs Michael Richker and Gloria Weed with president Barry Gerber

Neal and Janie Vorcheimer with Bob Meisel

Carole and Howie Friedman

Hundreds attended the event.

Joan and Bart Levenson with Mary Alterman

Rabbi Brenner Glickman

Marion Levine, Sam Samelson, Suzette Seigel and Gerard Seigel

Brenda Wilhm and Dan Ceaser

Marty Katz and Trudy Krames

Denise Cotler and Michael Shefrin

The Sapphire Celebration was held Feb. 27.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Temple Emanu-El honored rabbi Elaine Glickman for her years of service with the temple during its 65th anniversary Sapphire Celebration on Feb. 27.

Hundreds of temple members and supporters gathered at the temples outdoor tent space for the anniversary celebration. Guests mingled before sitting down for the program, which had remarks from Rabbi Michael Shefrin, temple president Barry Gerber, Rabbi Michael Shefrin and honoree Rabbi Elaine Glickman herself. 

Glickman was recognized for her 16 years of work with the temple with achievements that included creating the Tot Shabbat program, leading the Interfaith Family Hanukkah Party, giving sermons and more. 

 

