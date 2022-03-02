Temple Emanu-El honors Elaine Glickman at anniversary celebration

Temple Emanu-El honored rabbi Elaine Glickman for her years of service with the temple during its 65th anniversary Sapphire Celebration on Feb. 27.

Hundreds of temple members and supporters gathered at the temples outdoor tent space for the anniversary celebration. Guests mingled before sitting down for the program, which had remarks from Rabbi Michael Shefrin, temple president Barry Gerber, Rabbi Michael Shefrin and honoree Rabbi Elaine Glickman herself.

Glickman was recognized for her 16 years of work with the temple with achievements that included creating the Tot Shabbat program, leading the Interfaith Family Hanukkah Party, giving sermons and more.