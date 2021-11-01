Temple Beth Israel members come together for brunch

It's often said that brunch is always a good idea. The members of Temple Beth Israel took that to heart and got together on Oct. 31 to celebrate the ability to be together again.

The theme of the day was that happy days are here again, and more than 60 in attendance were plenty happy as they laughed, ate and caught up with friends they hadn't seen either since last season or since before the pandemic. Before everyone settled in, attendees meandered through the crowd and sampled cookies homemade by Sylvia Pastor, who planned most of the brunch. Attendees were reluctant to go to their seats and break off conversations, but the promise of gazpacho and multiple courses to followed helped them along.

"May this be the first of many happy celebrations we have together," Rabbi Stephen Sniderman said before the meal.