Temple Beth Israel celebrates Rosh Hashanah

The members of Temple Beth Israel gathered for a Rosh Hashanah lunch on Sept. 7 at Michael's on East.

The New Year began Sept. 6 and marked the beginning of the High Holidays, for which the Longboat Key congregation was apart in 2020. During the pandemic, the most important holiday of the Jewish calendar was celebrated virtually, so members were excited to come back together for in-person services and lunch with friends.

On every table was a plate of apples and honey, a Rosh Hashanah tradition to bring about a sweet New Year. Rabbi Stephen Sniderman blessed the apples and took a bite before turning it to his congregation.

"Hopefully, that little taste of something sweet may be the beginning of something nice," Sniderman said.

After Sniderman blessed the wine and apples, the meal got underway, backed by the sound of clinking forks and spirited chatter.