Max McConnell starts the program off with a flag routine.

Tara Elementary honors veterans

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 |

Madison Bryant performs a flag routine to introduce the "America's WE!" program to the crowd.

Samuel Wethers and Joseph Lopez, both first graders, stand for the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the show.

Tara staff member Maria Rodriguez and parent Sgt. 1st Class Alberto Corchado stand as students recognize veterans and military servicemen in the audience.

Children sign a song about freedom.

Caden Campbell speaks about the history of "Yankee Doodle."

Colton Baughman, Evan Jones and Jackson Ose sing a version of "Yankee Doodle."

Addison Stennett is all smiles as she performs.

Students sign the song "God Bless America" as they sing along with deaf fourth-grader Nathan Niver.

Nathan Niver leads his class in signing "God Bless America."

Madelene Rivera-Martinez, Illaina Kotloski, Joseph Gutierrez-Cardenas and Jake Kerrigan are star performers.

Fourth-graders give a patriotic tribute.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Tara Elementary fourth-grader Nathan Niver proudly led his school and the rest of his fourth-grade classmates in singing "God Bless America," but he never spoke a single word.

Nathan, who is completely deaf, smiled as signed the song in front of his peers Nov. 9 during a performance called "American's WE!" — a tribute to military veterans. The rest of the fourth-grade class learned the song in sign language and signed and sang along before a full auditorium.

Children celebrated military veterans with songs such as "You're a Grand Old Flag" and "Fifty Nifty United States."

