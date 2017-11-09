Tara Elementary honors veterans

Tara Elementary fourth-grader Nathan Niver proudly led his school and the rest of his fourth-grade classmates in singing "God Bless America," but he never spoke a single word.

Nathan, who is completely deaf, smiled as signed the song in front of his peers Nov. 9 during a performance called "American's WE!" — a tribute to military veterans. The rest of the fourth-grade class learned the song in sign language and signed and sang along before a full auditorium.

Children celebrated military veterans with songs such as "You're a Grand Old Flag" and "Fifty Nifty United States."