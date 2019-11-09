 Skip to main content
Fort Lauderdale resident Camille Bowens travels to Lakewood Ranch each year to go to the Food and Wine Fest with her best friend Sherry Bauer, of Lakewood Ranch.

Suncoast Food and Wine Fest ages well in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Fort Lauderdale resident Camille Bowens travels to Lakewood Ranch each year to go to the Food and Wine Fest with her best friend Sherry Bauer, of Lakewood Ranch.

Joyce Borda, public information chair for the Rotary Club, talks to Mona Jain about becoming a member of the Rotary Club.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Joyce Borda, public information chair for the Rotary Club, talks to Mona Jain about becoming a member of the Rotary Club.

Sarasota resident Kristen McLallen goes to the Food and Wine Fest with her mother, Lakewood Ranch's Sandy Grimes, for the second year in a row. Grimes felt the fest was better this year with more vendors.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Sarasota resident Kristen McLallen goes to the Food and Wine Fest with her mother, Lakewood Ranch's Sandy Grimes, for the second year in a row. Grimes felt the fest was better this year with more vendors.

Lakewood Ranch residents Steve Sotir and Tom Wilwert have fun with friends during the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch residents Steve Sotir and Tom Wilwert have fun with friends during the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Sarasota resident Mary Garcia gets a sample of food during the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest. Garcia and her husband, Miguel, said the fest is a social event where they run into people they know while also meeting new people.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Sarasota resident Mary Garcia gets a sample of food during the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest. Garcia and her husband, Miguel, said the fest is a social event where they run into people they know while also meeting new people.

Parrish resident Jessica Zambello and Ellenton resident Elizabeth Henderson have a good time at their first Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Parrish resident Jessica Zambello and Ellenton resident Elizabeth Henderson have a good time at their first Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Tampa's Charlie White and Sarasota's Lisa Bohn enjoy their first time at the Food and Wine Fest. "It's really fun," Bohn said. "I'm so stuffed from all the food."

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Tampa's Charlie White and Sarasota's Lisa Bohn enjoy their first time at the Food and Wine Fest. "It's really fun," Bohn said. "I'm so stuffed from all the food."

Sarasota's Shannon Haley and Lakewood Ranch's Jay Engstrom love the atmosphere and trying new wines and food at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Sarasota's Shannon Haley and Lakewood Ranch's Jay Engstrom love the atmosphere and trying new wines and food at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Chuck Swanson and Melissa Paukstis, both of Cape Coral, celebrate Paukstis' birthday at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Chuck Swanson and Melissa Paukstis, both of Cape Coral, celebrate Paukstis' birthday at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Lakewood Ranch's Erin and Tim Francis come to the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest for the fourth time. "It's always a good time," Erin Francis said.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Erin and Tim Francis come to the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest for the fourth time. "It's always a good time," Erin Francis said.

Tampa residents Kathy Coakley, Sharon Klein and Linda Walker enjoy their first time being at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Tampa residents Kathy Coakley, Sharon Klein and Linda Walker enjoy their first time being at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

East County residents Chris and Kristen DiBiase and Sharon and Pete Piotrowski take a selfie to commemorate their time at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest. "There's plenty of wine and plenty of food," Sharon Piotrowski said.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

East County residents Chris and Kristen DiBiase and Sharon and Pete Piotrowski take a selfie to commemorate their time at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest. "There's plenty of wine and plenty of food," Sharon Piotrowski said.

Lakewood Ranch resident Rebecca Patton savors the Food and Wine Fest with her father, Richard, before Richard Patton has to fly home to Toronto.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch resident Rebecca Patton savors the Food and Wine Fest with her father, Richard, before Richard Patton has to fly home to Toronto.

Alexis Conzo, a culinary student at Manatee Technical College, prepares roast duck with a pear and hot honey sauce sample.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Alexis Conzo, a culinary student at Manatee Technical College, prepares roast duck with a pear and hot honey sauce sample.

Zac Mendiola of Monsieur Touton Wines pours a glass during the annual Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Zac Mendiola of Monsieur Touton Wines pours a glass during the annual Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

West Bradenton's Carolyn Warner, Palmetto's Lene Stauffer, Sarasota's Julie Watkins and West Bradenton's Jilian Kolesa plan to make going to the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest an annual event.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

West Bradenton's Carolyn Warner, Palmetto's Lene Stauffer, Sarasota's Julie Watkins and West Bradenton's Jilian Kolesa plan to make going to the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest an annual event.

Lakewood Ranch resident Jorgen Hansen and Sarasota resident Blake Caldwell play cornhole.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch resident Jorgen Hansen and Sarasota resident Blake Caldwell play cornhole.

Fran Schoepfer, a sales manager for Vine Importers, gives a sample of Midnight Estate wine to Sarasota residents Lindsey Meshberger and Shannon Lynch.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Fran Schoepfer, a sales manager for Vine Importers, gives a sample of Midnight Estate wine to Sarasota residents Lindsey Meshberger and Shannon Lynch.

Lakewood Ranch resident Nino Simunovic and Largo resident Anna Rice enjoy the festival. Simunovic said the festival is a chance to find new restaurants and to try different wines.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch resident Nino Simunovic and Largo resident Anna Rice enjoy the festival. Simunovic said the festival is a chance to find new restaurants and to try different wines.

Thousands taste the region's top food and wine to benefit area charities.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

The Suncoast Food and Wine Fest has become a tradition for best friends Camille Bowens and Sherry Bauer.

Bowens has driven to Lakewood Ranch from Fort Lauderdale for the past three years to accompany Bauer, of Lakewood Ranch, at the festival. 

"We plan a month in advance," Bauer said. "As soon as we get the e-mail saying it's coming up, we buy our tickets."

The friends of 12 years donned "Wine Tasting Friends" shirts before they joined about 2,000 people who attended the Nov. 9 event at Premier Sports Campus to enjoy more than 200 wines and food samples from about 50 restaurants. All proceeds go to local charities and Rotary programs through an annual grant process.

Steve Schlueter, chairman of the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest, said the Rotary Club is close to raising $2 million from the 18 times the event has been held over the years.

 

