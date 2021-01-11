Esplanade’s RaeAnna Kalkert does a workout each day while her 18-month-old children, Dakota and Hudson, nap.

But Jan. 11 was different.

Kalkert went to Bob Gardner Community Park for Lakewood Ranch Community Activities’ first Fit4Moms Stroller Strides, an hour workout class on Mondays in which mothers exercise while engaging with their children in their strollers. Kalkert followed along as fitness instructor Marie Tabuena-Urriola guided Kalkert and Arbor Grande’s Victoria Korotkova through several different exercises including lunges, dips, squats and pushups as they made their way around a path at the park.

“I workout at home, but for me, it is more about getting out with other moms,” Kalkert said. “It’s the camaraderie. I usually go outside with the kids at least once a day with them, so it’s also making sure we’re outside and having interaction and socialization with other people as much as you can these days.”

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities started the Stroller Strides to help mothers become active outside while having fun with their children.

“It’s hard nowadays for moms to get out and exercise without having a babysitter,” Tabuena-Urriola said. “This is a good activity to get moms out, enjoy the air and the weather, and have their kids with them, too.”

The classes are also an opportunity for mothers to connect with one another.

“It’s important for other moms to find friends they can communicate with regarding all the daily things they go through with their kids, especially new moms,” Tabuena-Urriola said. “They need that support and outlet to just talk to somebody that relates to them.”