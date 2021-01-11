 Skip to main content
Arbor Grande's Victoria Korotkova exercises while her 3-month-old son, Ian Korotkov, watches from his stroller.

Strides to connect in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021

Arbor Grande's Victoria Korotkova exercises while her 3-month-old son, Ian Korotkov, watches from his stroller.

Victoria Korotkova and RaeAnna Kalkert take off on the pathway with their children Ian Korotkov and Dakota Kalkert and Hudson Kalkert in their strollers.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 |

Victoria Korotkova and RaeAnna Kalkert take off on the pathway with their children Ian Korotkov and Dakota Kalkert and Hudson Kalkert in their strollers.

RaeAnna Kalkert, Marie Tabuena-Urriola and Victoria Korotkova do side crunches after taking three minutes to fast walk with their strollers.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 |

RaeAnna Kalkert, Marie Tabuena-Urriola and Victoria Korotkova do side crunches after taking three minutes to fast walk with their strollers.

Esplanade's RaeAnna Kalkert pushes her children, Hudson and Dakota Kalkert, in a stroller while doing lunges alongside Arbor Grande's Victoria Korotkova and her son, Ian Korotkov.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 |

Esplanade's RaeAnna Kalkert pushes her children, Hudson and Dakota Kalkert, in a stroller while doing lunges alongside Arbor Grande's Victoria Korotkova and her son, Ian Korotkov.

Arbor Grande's Victoria Korotkova modifies her workout from fitness instructor, Marie Tabuena-Urriola, so she can care for her 3-month-old son Ian Korotkov.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 |

Arbor Grande's Victoria Korotkova modifies her workout from fitness instructor, Marie Tabuena-Urriola, so she can care for her 3-month-old son Ian Korotkov.

Arbor Grande's Victoria Korotkova and Esplanade's RaeAnna Kalkert go through exercises in front of their children.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 |

Arbor Grande's Victoria Korotkova and Esplanade's RaeAnna Kalkert go through exercises in front of their children.

Arbor Grande's Victoria Korotkova connects with her son, Ian Korotkov, while working out with him.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 |

Arbor Grande's Victoria Korotkova connects with her son, Ian Korotkov, while working out with him.

Esplanade's RaeAnna Kalkert shuffles along the pathway as she pushes her 18-month-old children Hudson and Dakota Kalkert in their stroller.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 |

Esplanade's RaeAnna Kalkert shuffles along the pathway as she pushes her 18-month-old children Hudson and Dakota Kalkert in their stroller.

Arbor Grande's Ian Korotkov, who is 3 months old, loves being held by his mother, Victoria Korotkova.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 |

Arbor Grande's Ian Korotkov, who is 3 months old, loves being held by his mother, Victoria Korotkova.

Esplanade's RaeAnna Kalkert does butt kicks while pushing her stroller. Kalkert joined the class to be able to socialize with other mothers while being able to exercise.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 |

Esplanade's RaeAnna Kalkert does butt kicks while pushing her stroller. Kalkert joined the class to be able to socialize with other mothers while being able to exercise.

Arbor Grande's Victoria Korotkova lunges with her 3-month-old son, Ian Korotkov, in her arms.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 |

Arbor Grande's Victoria Korotkova lunges with her 3-month-old son, Ian Korotkov, in her arms.

While Esplanade's RaeAnna Kalkert stretches, her 18-month-old children Hudson and Dakota Kalkert do the same in their stroller. Dakota Kalkert smiled as she reached for her toes.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 |

While Esplanade's RaeAnna Kalkert stretches, her 18-month-old children Hudson and Dakota Kalkert do the same in their stroller. Dakota Kalkert smiled as she reached for her toes.

New Fit4Moms Stroller Strides class in Lakewood Ranch gives moms an opportunity to socialize while exercising.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Esplanade’s RaeAnna Kalkert does a workout each day while her 18-month-old children, Dakota and Hudson, nap.

But Jan. 11 was different.

Kalkert went to Bob Gardner Community Park for Lakewood Ranch Community Activities’ first Fit4Moms Stroller Strides, an hour workout class on Mondays in which mothers exercise while engaging with their children in their strollers. Kalkert followed along as fitness instructor Marie Tabuena-Urriola guided Kalkert and Arbor Grande’s Victoria Korotkova through several different exercises including lunges, dips, squats and pushups as they made their way around a path at the park.

“I workout at home, but for me, it is more about getting out with other moms,” Kalkert said. “It’s the camaraderie. I usually go outside with the kids at least once a day with them, so it’s also making sure we’re outside and having interaction and socialization with other people as much as you can these days.”

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities started the Stroller Strides to help mothers become active outside while having fun with their children.

“It’s hard nowadays for moms to get out and exercise without having a babysitter,” Tabuena-Urriola said. “This is a good activity to get moms out, enjoy the air and the weather, and have their kids with them, too.”

The classes are also an opportunity for mothers to connect with one another.

“It’s important for other moms to find friends they can communicate with regarding all the daily things they go through with their kids, especially new moms,” Tabuena-Urriola said. “They need that support and outlet to just talk to somebody that relates to them.”

