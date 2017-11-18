 Skip to main content
Event chairwomen Clara McGonigle, Andy Youngs and Carol Fischbein

St. Mary's brings holiday cheer to Longboat

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 |

Russ Gill, Lenny DiStefano and Bob Soper

Christmas trees with handmade ornaments were on sale during the Christmas Bazaar.

Jane Vorel checks an ornament on a Christmas tree. Vorel handmade angel ornaments for trees this year.

Handmade items, such as this anchor, were on sale during the Christmas Bazaar.

Paula Sharp and Beth Waldman

Pins and ornaments were on sale along with Christmas trees, wreaths, jewelry and baked goods.

Ginny Akhoury and Dee Tornillo

Christmas trees with handmade ornaments were on sale during the Christmas Bazaar.

JoAnne Sifuentes and Maria Sangiorgio

Gloria Lionette and Sandy Finnegan

Pins and ornaments were on sale along with Christmas trees, wreaths, jewelry and baked goods.

Handmade decorations hung around the church’s parish hall with handmade wreaths and Christmas trees.

Trudy Katstra fixes a display of sewn items during the Christmas Bazaar.

Mary Lou Ivaska, Carole Salmon and Dionne Reinert

Pat Gentner, Donna Leuchter, Sue Binder and Cindy Noble

Marlene Cambanaro, Sally Keyes and Cindy Keyes

Sue Troup checks out items on sale during the Christmas Bazaar.

Christmas trees, like this one modeled after Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree, were on sale during the bazaar.

Bazaar shoppers check out the jewelry on sale.

Marlene Yonko and Maryann Allen

Baked goods were popular items at the Christmas Bazaar.

The women's guild's annual Christmas Bazaar took place on Nov. 18.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Three years ago, Jane Vorel’s granddaughters gave her an angel ornament made out of ribbon.

Since then, Vorel has learned how to make the ornaments and is passing the lesson on to other members of the St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church’s Women’s Guild.

Those ornaments were just some of the many handmade Christmas decorations the women’s guild members worked on to prepare for this year’s Christmas Bazaar.

The members watched their hard work come to life as shoppers swarmed Father Edward Pick Hall on Nov. 18. From baked goods and Christmas wreaths, to jewelry and ornaments, the annual Christmas Bazaar had enough items to complete everyone’s holiday wish list.

Clara McGonigle, Andy Youngs and Carol Fischbein organized this year’s bazaar. It wasn’t their first time organizing it, so they said to keep it fresh, they’ve found that variety works.

McGonigle explained that for handmade items, such as scarves, those who make them look at trends to see what people will be looking for.

“We can appeal to grandmothers who give [these] to daughters and to granddaughters,” she said.

