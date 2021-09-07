 Skip to main content
Each table had the history of Labor Day, and parishioners were invited to "clock in" to the party.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church celebrates Labor Day

The Women's Guild made the desserts, which waited by patriotic displays.

Deirdre Schueppert and Catherine Costello

Trays of sandwiches were doled out generously amongst parishioners.

Dorothy Williams and Mary McGrath

Father Robert Dziedziak, Ramona Glanz and Andrew Vac

Gail Vitale, Fran Risley and Connie Haubert

Chuck DiNatale and Chuck Sobieck

Dino and JoAnn Sifuentes

Barb and Jake Kiefer

Paula Sharp starts to serve food to the waiting parishioners.

Vicki Watkins and Paula Sharp

The Men's Club put together an end-of-summer bash with plenty of food and fun.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Despite the name of the holiday, Labor Day was all play and no work at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Sept. 6. The parish hosted a party and even though volunteers from the Men's Club and Women's Guild were put to work serving up sandwiches, a jolly time was had by all. 

The Men's Club organized the party, which was held away from the heat in the Father Edward Pick Fellowship Hall. Volunteers cooked the food and plated the cheese and fruit, which parishioners partook in with pleasure. At the tables, every seat had a printout with the history of Labor Day, and patriotic decorations were scattered around the room. 

Pianist Eddie Tobin played for the crowd, who caught up with friends and regaled them with tales of summer vacations. 

