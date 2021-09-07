St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church celebrates Labor Day

Despite the name of the holiday, Labor Day was all play and no work at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Sept. 6. The parish hosted a party and even though volunteers from the Men's Club and Women's Guild were put to work serving up sandwiches, a jolly time was had by all.

The Men's Club organized the party, which was held away from the heat in the Father Edward Pick Fellowship Hall. Volunteers cooked the food and plated the cheese and fruit, which parishioners partook in with pleasure. At the tables, every seat had a printout with the history of Labor Day, and patriotic decorations were scattered around the room.

Pianist Eddie Tobin played for the crowd, who caught up with friends and regaled them with tales of summer vacations.